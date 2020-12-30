10 Cooling Mattresses That’ll Help You Sleep Comfortably Year-Round

There are many reasons why some people have trouble staying cool throughout the night—menopause and other hormonal changes can contribute to overheating, as can simply living in a warmer climate. Whatever the cause, waking up with night sweats can wreak havoc on your sleep schedule, but finding an excellent cooling mattress could be the key to finally getting the rest you deserve.
The team at Mattress Advisor tested thousands of beds in their lab to determine which ones are best at keeping sleepers cool and comfortable as they snooze. Here are the top cooling mattresses on the market.
Memory foam is known for providing excellent pressure relief, but it tends to trap in body heat. If you like the feel of foam but worry about getting too hot during the night, choose a bed that comes with a layer or two of cooling gel or latex foam. You can also wrap your mattress in a cooling cover.
Latex is a breathable and responsive material, so it’s a solid pick for back, stomach, and side sleepers who want to sleep cooler. Coils, like those in an innerspring mattress, also promote airflow throughout the bed, creating a comfortable surface that’ll help combat night sweats.
Hybrids combine two or more mattress materials into a single bed, so they typically include at least one element that has cooling benefits, such as coils or latex.
The Helix Midnight Luxe is made of six layers that combine cooling technology and a lumbar support system to create a comfortable sleep experience. A plush cooling pillow top and mattress cover keep heat away from the surface, and air flows through a thick row of coils for enhanced breathability. These coils, along with a dense base foam, provide extra stability for people with joint and back pain.
If you’ve been waking up with an achy back, the right mattress can make a world of difference. The Saatva Classic offers firm support to help keep your spine in a healthy alignment as well as pressure relief to remove tension from high-stress areas. The bed features layers of coils that promote airflow and respond to your every movement to ensure that your back stays lifted in all sleep positions. Saatva goes above and beyond most mattress companies by offering complimentary white glove delivery and setup with your purchase.
The Casper Wave Hybrid combines layers of high quality memory foam, latex, and coils so you can experience the benefits of three different mattress types in a single bed. The mix of breathable latex and coils doesn’t just promote air circulation but also adapts to your movements, which helped the Wave Hybrid earn a near-perfect score on Mattress Advisor’s responsiveness test.
The WinkBed is a bed-in-a-box mattress that gives you a luxury sleep experience without breaking the bank—and it has lots of features to keep you cool. Layers of strong coils and micro coils make this bed extra springy and responsive, while a euro top filled with gel foam keeps you feeling refreshed throughout the night. This mattress also comes wrapped in a cooling cover for additional comfort.
The Puffy is one of the only memory foam mattresses that truly sleeps cool. It uses a combination of temperature-regulating gel-infused memory foam and climate-resistant foam that doesn’t contract or expand when the temperature changes, so you’ll be comfortable in every season. This bed also earned excellent scores in motion transfer and pressure relief from Mattress Advisor’s review team.
When you share a bed with a partner, your mattress needs to work overtime to disperse the body heat of two people. The Cocoon Chill memory foam bed has built-in cooling properties and limits motion transfer so that you won’t be disturbed by your sleep companion’s movements during the night. This bed also comes wrapped in a cover that actively absorbs heat and provides excellent edge support for an ultra-sturdy feel.
The Brooklyn Aurora is made with layers of cooling foam and a responsive coil system, providing a blend of contouring comfort and firm support—which translates to high marks in spine alignment. This hybrid bed also comes with a complimentary mattress cover for added plushness and, of course, cooling.
Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or just getting into a workout routine, a good night’s sleep is crucial for recovery and performance. The Bear Hybrid was designed with active sleepers in mind, combining a cooling mattress cover and more than 1,300 coils for increased breathability. This bed also includes gel memory foam to help keep individuals who are prone to overheating comfortable throughout the night.
The GhostBed Luxe is made with six latex foam layers that prop up the spine and cushion tender areas, making it ideal for side sleepers who experience pressure in their hips and shoulders. This mattress also incorporates cooling materials on both the inside and outside for extra temperature regulation.
If you can’t decide between a soft or firm mattress, the Layla Hybrid allows you to have both in a single bed. Flip the mattress based on your sleep preferences and experience temperature-regulating foam on both sides that’ll keep you cool as you snooze. An added bonus: The responsive and breathable innerspring coil core cradles and supports joints, providing expert pressure relief.