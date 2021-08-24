It's Official: These Are the 10 Best Cooling Blankets, According to Hot Sleepers

This breathable blanket from Bearaby (called the Tree Napper) is made of Tencel, a sustainable cooling material that comes from eucalyptus. Unlike other weighted blankets that are filled with glass beads, this one is constructed of a heavy fabric designed to evenly distribute its weight, whether that's 15, 20, or 25 pounds. It's available in six colors and doubles as a stylish throw that can be used outside the bedroom, too. Even though the blanket is machine-washable (the brand recommends cold water/delicate cycles and low heat), we haven't thrown ours in the washer or dryer yet—and we suspect it might be difficult to get in and out of machines due to its weight.