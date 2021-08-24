It's Official: These Are the 10 Best Cooling Blankets, According to Hot Sleepers
Whether you're dealing with hot flashes or a broken air conditioner, there's nothing worse than missing out on a good night's sleep because of night sweats. If you're a hot sleeper, a cooling blanket is definitely worth the investment.
The most effective cooling blankets are made from either naturally breathable fabrics that absorb moisture to literally take sweat off your body or manufactured fibers that regulate your temperature throughout the night. Choosing the best cooling blanket comes down to finding one that actually does what it promises and works with your sleep style and bedding preferences.
That's where this buying guide comes in handy. Based on hours of research, expert interviews, customer reviews, and polling data from the hot sleepers on our team, we came up with this list of the best cooling comforters, cooling weighted blankets, and more temperature-regulating options.
- Best Linen: Brooklinen Linen Quilt
Moisture-wicking linen keeps you cool and dry, even on humid nights.
- Best Temperature-Regulating: Sleep Number True Temp Blanket
Its innovative 37.5 Technology keeps your body at a consistent comfortable temperature.
- Best Bamboo: Dangtop Bamboo Cooling Blanket
This is an affordable and lightweight blanket made with bamboo fibers.
- Best Rated on Amazon: Elegear Cooling Throw Blanket
This top-rated option feels silky and cool—and arrives quickly with Prime two-day shipping.
- Best Duvet Insert: Casper Lightweight Down Alternative Duvet
This lightweight duvet combines cooling Tencel and recycled polyester (made from water bottles!).
- Best Eucalyptus: Buffy Breeze Comforter
The entire blanket is made with 100 percent eucalyptus and comes with a seven-night free trial.
- Best Lightweight: Slumber Cloud Lightweight Comforter
This down alternative blanket uses NASA-approved cooling technology from Outlast.
- Best Design: Bearaby Tree Napper
This chunky knit weighted blanket uses nothing but cool and sustainable materials.
- Best Weighted Blanket: BlanQuil Chill Cooling Weighted Blanket
Our editor describes this 20-pound cooling blanket as breathable and refreshing.
- Best With Removable Cover: Tranquility Cooling Weighted Blanket
It has a dual-sided cooling cover that holds up well in the washing machine.
How We Picked
Many of the cooling blankets on our list were tested at home by our team of editors for anywhere from a few months to over a year. We also included several customer-loved blankets made with natural materials, as well as options made with expert-recommended technologies. In addition to cooling effects, we also took durability and comfort level into account to come up with our top picks.
What to Look for in a Cooling Blanket
Not all cooling blankets are created equal, according to textiles expert Deborah Young. When shopping for a cooling blanket, you should consider the materials or technologies it's made with, whether it's lightweight or heavy, and what kind of care it requires.
- Natural materials: These are typically cellulose, which means it comes from a plant. Their moisture-wicking capabilities are what gives them a cooling effect. Examples of cellulose materials commonly found in bedding are linen, bamboo, cotton, rayon, and lyocell (which comes from eucalyptus). Young calls these "old school" cooling materials.
- Temperature-regulating technologies: Manufactured fibers (like polyester) can also be very effective at cooling because they work instantly, according to Young. You can also keep an eye out for blankets that use technologies like 37.5 and Outlast, which absorb heat to keep your body at a comfortable temperature.
- Weight: Some hot sleepers prefer lightweight and thinner blankets—but if you're opting for a lightweight duvet, keep in mind that it won't look as fluffy and full as a typical comforter would in a duvet cover. There are even weighted blankets made with cooling materials that won't make you overheat.
- Care: Some of the cooling blankets on this list are compatible with covers (meaning they have built-in loops or ties), some come with their own breathable covers, and others simply aren't designed for that. Duvet covers are much easier to wash than an entire blanket, and using one means you won't have to wash the insert as often—and not every cooling blanket can go in the washer and dryer.
Keep reading to learn more about the best cooling blankets for hot sleepers. If you're in the market for more breathable bedding, check out our lists of the best cooling sheets, mattress toppers, and pillowcases.
What you'll love: The linen fabric is lightweight and moisture-wicking.
You should know: It's only available in three (neutral) colors.
Return policy: free returns or exchanges within 365 days
Even though Brooklinen is best known for its comfortable sheets, the brand's cooling linen blanket is worth checking out if you're a hot sleeper. The fabric is made of 100 percent linen from Belgian and French flax, while the interior filling is polyester. "Linen is hydrophilic, which means [it] loves water," explains Young. "It takes the moisture off your body, and that has a cooling effect."
Plenty of customers rave about how breathable and lightweight the blanket is, even during hot summers in the south. "This quilt is the perfect solution for humid summer nights," wrote one reviewer. "It feels so light and breezy against my skin when I'm trying to fall asleep."
Just keep in mind that the options are a bit limited. The linen blanket is only available in three neutral colors (white, cream, and charcoal) and two sizes (full/queen and king/California king). It's also machine-washable—just use cold water and tumble dry on a low setting. And if you're not satisfied with the blanket, you have 365 days to return or exchange it.
What you'll love: The patented 37.5 material is hypoallergenic.
You should know: Over time, the filling can "shed" through the fabric.
Return policy: 30 days (you pay shipping), but comes with a one-year limited warranty
While the natural fiber blankets on our list get their cooling powers from Mother Nature, the Sleep Number blanket is made with 37.5 technology, which attracts and releases heat and humidity. "I was a little skeptical at first because it seemed so lightweight, but after sleeping with it I can definitely say that this is the best blanket I have ever used on my bed," one shopper wrote. "I usually sleep hot, but that's not a problem anymore."
The cooling blanket is machine-washable, but some customers were disappointed that the inner filling started poking through the fabric over time. You have 30 nights with the blanket before the exchange period is over, but it does come with a one-year limited warranty.
What you'll love: It's an affordable and super lightweight option.
You should know: It can't go in the dryer, and some customers report shrinkage.
Return policy: Items shipped from amazon.com can be returned within 30 days of arrival.
Similar to linen, Young says bamboo is a great choice for bedding because of its natural ability to absorb moisture. Made of lightweight bamboo fiber material, this customer-loved blanket from Amazon is the most affordable pick on our list. One shopper describes it as an "amazing blanket for southern summers," while another credits it for making "night sweats are a thing of the past."
When it comes to care, the brand advises against putting it in the dryer. Instead, it's recommended to let the blanket hang dry, which could take a full day, according to some reviewers. (So it's not ideal if you don't have an outdoor space or a well-ventilated room.) Customers also note that it shrinks a bit over time, so you may want to size up.
What you'll love: It's available with Prime two-day shipping.
You should know: Some customers experienced pilling on the exterior.
Return policy: Items shipped from amazon.com can be returned within 30 days of arrival.
Thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by this affordable cooling blanket from Elegear. Thanks to its Arc-Chill fabric (a combination of various cooling materials), the blanket is designed to absorb body heat to keep you cool all night long. It has a silky texture on one side that feels so smooth—especially for this price point—while the opposite cotton side feels like a "comfortable T-shirt." It's available in five colors and three different sizes, and the best part is that most are available with free two-day shipping for Prime members.
"I get extremely overheated when I sleep but also enjoy the weight of a blanket on me," one shopper wrote. "This blanket is the perfect solution for that… It's like flipping your pillow over the cold side, except it's an entire blanket!" Some customers have complained about the quality, and one mentioned that the material didn't last long before pilling.
What you'll love: It's made with recycled water bottles and stays cool all night.
You should know: It doesn't look very fluffy in a duvet cover.
How we tested: 150+ nightly uses and two runs through the washing machine
Return policy: free returns within 30 days, but comes with a one-year limited warranty
Casper's down alternative duvet contains recycled polyester fibers (from plastic water bottles!) that are designed to feel like real down. Because it's so light, our editor found that it wasn't visually pleasing in her duvet cover, but since the Tencel Lyocell shell is soft and silky to the touch, she wouldn't mind using it without one.
It's easy to care for—just machine wash on the gentle cycle and tumble dry on low heat—and the quilting keeps the fill from shifting over time. It's also worth noting that one of our editors owns Casper's original down duvet, which has a cotton shell and is designed for all-season use, and finds it to have a cooling effect as well. Not only do both blankets have free shipping and returns, but they come with a one-year limited warranty.
What you'll love: It comes with a seven-night free trial.
You should know: The brand recommends sticking to dry cleaning only.
Return policy: returns are accepted within 30 days
Buffy's Breeze Comforter is made of 100 percent sustainable eucalyptus—a material that has a "wonderful cooling effect," according to Young. Buffy recommends dry cleaning the comforter, but you can extend the time in between each wash by using one of the brand's eucalyptus duvet covers, which are machine-washable. In addition to free shipping and returns, the comforter comes with a seven-day free trial, so you can sleep with it in your own home before committing. "We slept better immediately because of how breathable and light this is," one reviewer wrote. "If you're sweating while you sleep, even when the AC is on high, this comforter helps!"
One of our writers describes the original Cloud comforter, which consists of a eucalyptus shell with recycled fiber fill, as fluffy and great at regulating body temperature in all seasons. It happens to be machine washable, so it's another option to consider if you value convenience and a cool-to-the-touch exterior. Aside from the brand's site, you can also order Buffy's comforters on Amazon, but they aren't eligible for two-day shipping.
What you'll love: It uses NASA-approved technology to regulate body temperature.
You should know: Some reviewers said it felt "too thin."
Return policy: free domestic returns within 60 days and a 180-day warranty
Slumber Cloud's comforter uses another type of innovative technology to keep you cool—and this one was originally designed for NASA to use in space. It's called Outlast Technology, and it uses something called "phase change materials" to regulate your body's temperature, says Young, warming you up and cooling you down as necessary. Slumber Cloud's duvet cover uses the same temperature-regulating technology and attaches to the comforter to keep it from sliding around or bunching up.
"First time in a long time that I wasn't kicking my feet out from underneath as a result of being too hot," one customer wrote. Overall, reviewers were really impressed with it, but some felt it was too thin for their liking. It comes with a 60-day return policy (the brand calls it a trial period) and a 180-day warranty.
What you'll love: The chunky knit design is more stylish than typical weighted blankets.
You should know: It's machine-washable, but it might be difficult to wash because it's heavy.
How we tested: 1.5 years of daily use, even in NYC heat waves
Return policy: free exchanges within 30 days; returns accepted within 30 days with a $15 fee
This breathable blanket from Bearaby (called the Tree Napper) is made of Tencel, a sustainable cooling material that comes from eucalyptus. Unlike other weighted blankets that are filled with glass beads, this one is constructed of a heavy fabric designed to evenly distribute its weight, whether that's 15, 20, or 25 pounds. It's available in six colors and doubles as a stylish throw that can be used outside the bedroom, too. Even though the blanket is machine-washable (the brand recommends cold water/delicate cycles and low heat), we haven't thrown ours in the washer or dryer yet—and we suspect it might be difficult to get in and out of machines due to its weight.
The brand also has an original cotton Napper, which one of our writers has slept with for nine months and finds to be "so breathable." If you aren't sure which is best for you, you can try either Bearaby blanket risk-free for 30 days. They're really popular, too: They once had a 21,000-person waitlist, according to the brand.
What you'll love: The breathable blanket is lightweight yet heavy enough to create a calming effect.
You should know: It can pill and become slightly discolored after repeated washes.
How we tested: 1.5 years of daily use and many rounds in the wash
Return policy: Items shipped from amazon.com can be returned within 30 days of arrival.
The BlanQuil Chill consists of two parts: a breathable duvet cover that has a honeycomb-like texture and an inner weighted blanket that's filled with glass beads. (The latter is exactly what makes it feel like a soothing hug.) To prevent the beads from clustering in one spot, be sure to shake out the blanket every now and then to keep them evenly distributed.
Keep in mind that just like most other weighted blankets, the BlanQuil isn't designed to cover your entire bed—just your body! This version comes with a special cooling cover that's only available in the 20-pound White Frost color, which measures 48 by 74 inches to comfortably cover a single person. Although the removable cover is machine-washable, we found that the material pills quite easily—and there was also some discoloration over time. If you plan on sleeping with it directly on your body, the pilling might feel rough against your skin.
What you'll love: It's smooth and cooling on one side and velvety on the other.
You should know: Attaching the cover can be a cumbersome process.
How we tested: 4.5 months of daily use and several rounds in the washer/dryer
Return policy: returns accepted within 90 days of purchase
The Tranquility cooling weighted blanket is significantly more affordable than the other weighted options on this list, but it doesn't skimp out on must-have features. Available in 15- and 20-pound weights, the cooling blanket has a removable dual-sided cover that's machine-washable. The smooth, slippery side feels cool to the touch, while the other has a plush and velvet-like texture. Even though the cooling effect is more of an instant gratification (it won't be noticeable after a few minutes in contact with your skin), rest assured knowing that the blanket won't make you overheat.
On laundry day, simply remove the lightweight cover and throw it in the wash. You might struggle a bit to get the blanket back into its cover afterward, since there are 16 ties that have to be attached to coordinating fabric loops to prevent bunching and shifting. Don't worry if the cool side feels super hot right out of the dryer—testers confirm that the blanket will still have its "icy powers." Plus, there were still no signs of wear and tear after several washes.
FAQs
1. How does a cooling blanket work?
Cooling blankets made of cellulose fibers (like linen) are absorbent, so they wick away moisture to cool you down. Blankets with synthetic materials can absorb and release heat as needed, and they have the ability to work instantly.
2. How long should the cooling effect last?
Some blankets are made with cool-to-the-touch fabrics for instant relief that's not as noticeable after a while on your skin, while others have a less obvious effect that constantly keep your body at a comfortable temperature all night.
3. How and how often should you wash a cooling blanket?
Every blanket is different, so you should always check the care instructions. Many machine-washable options recommend using cold water and either drying on low heat or air drying. You should wash your blanket a few times a year, but you can extend the time between washes by using a duvet cover you can wash regularly.
4. Should you choose a natural fiber or a lab-made fiber?
That depends on your preferences! Some people just prefer to have bedding made of natural materials like cotton or linen, while others who want the latest and greatest in cooling products might lean toward lab-made fibers.
5. What's the difference between a cooling blanket, cooling comforter, and a cooling weighted blanket?
Regular blankets are typically thin and a single layer of fabric, while comforters and duvets have filling (like feather down or down alternative) for a fluffier look and feel. A cooling weighted blanket is much heavier (often anywhere from 10 to 25 pounds) and has all the benefits of a traditional weighted blanket, but is made with cooling materials.