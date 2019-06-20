These Cooling Bed Sheets Are the Secret to a Sweat-Free Night—Here Are the 5 Best Sets

Image zoom Brooklinen

If you often toss and turn during the night because you can’t find the perfect temperature for your room, or your sheets make you sticky and sweaty, you’re not alone. Some people naturally are “hot sleepers” during the night, but there are a few solutions that will instantly turn your bed into the sleep oasis you’ve been dreaming about.

While you might have just invested in a cooling comforter for the summer, you can’t forget about the type of sheets on your bed, since that’s directly in contact with your body during the night. When shopping for the best cooling bed sheets, knowing the type of fabric is key—some of the most popular types are made from linen, percale, or eucalyptus. Linen tends to trap less heat than cotton because of its looser weave; percale instantly feels cool and crisp to the touch since it’s closely woven cotton or polyester; and eucalyptus fibers are super breathable and have natural, temperature-regulating properties. Since waking up in a sweat totally throws off your body’s sleep cycle, cooling sheets are here to stay all year long.

Related: The Best Places to Buy High-Quality Bedding Online

Below, we’ve rounded up our top five picks for the best sheet sets that will keep you cool through the summer—and even into the winter when the heat indoors starts pumping. Trust us, if you’re a hot sleeper, a cooling bed sheet set should be at the top of your shopping list.