These Cooling Bed Sheets Are the Secret to a Sweat-Free Night—Here Are the 5 Best Sets
Keep cool and sleep on.
If you often toss and turn during the night because you can’t find the perfect temperature for your room, or your sheets make you sticky and sweaty, you’re not alone. Some people naturally are “hot sleepers” during the night, but there are a few solutions that will instantly turn your bed into the sleep oasis you’ve been dreaming about.
While you might have just invested in a cooling comforter for the summer, you can’t forget about the type of sheets on your bed, since that’s directly in contact with your body during the night. When shopping for the best cooling bed sheets, knowing the type of fabric is key—some of the most popular types are made from linen, percale, or eucalyptus. Linen tends to trap less heat than cotton because of its looser weave; percale instantly feels cool and crisp to the touch since it’s closely woven cotton or polyester; and eucalyptus fibers are super breathable and have natural, temperature-regulating properties. Since waking up in a sweat totally throws off your body’s sleep cycle, cooling sheets are here to stay all year long.
Below, we’ve rounded up our top five picks for the best sheet sets that will keep you cool through the summer—and even into the winter when the heat indoors starts pumping. Trust us, if you’re a hot sleeper, a cooling bed sheet set should be at the top of your shopping list.
1
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Since linen is one of the best fabrics you can wear for summer, it’s a great solution for the bedroom, too. These 100 percent linen sheets can be used all year young—they’re breathable during warmer temperatures but cozy during the colder months. For more cooling sheet options, we’re a big fan of Brooklinen’s percale sheets that are cool to the touch and have a pretty matte finish.
To buy: $249-$269; brooklinen.com.
2
Mellanni 300 Thread Count Percale Sheet Set
Amazon’s best-selling sheets now come in a cooling option! These 100 percent percale cotton sheets are breathable, durable, and chemical-free. Plus, Real Simple readers can use the code RSPERCALE20 for 20 percent off through December 31, 2020.
To buy: $35-$43; amazon.com.
3
Buffy Eucalyptus Sheet Set
If you’re not familiar with the natural home goods brand Buffy, the company offers some of the most innovative bedding online. The brand’s Cloud and Breeze cooling comforters have become best-sellers with more than 15,000 five-star ratings and counting. Like the comforters, Buffy’s sheet set is made with 100 percent eucalyptus fabric, which provides a naturally breathable and cool sleeping environment.
To buy: $150–$200; buffy.co.
4
Slumber Cloud Stratus Cooling Sheet Set
When soft and cooling meet, you get this extra-buttery cooling sheet set from Slumber Cloud. Designed with a unique temperature regulation method using NASA-engineered Outlast fibers, these sheets keep even the hottest of sleepers comfortable at night, allowing an even deeper sleep without overheating. The sheets naturally adapt to the fluctuations in your temperature to provide maximal cooling all night long.
To buy: $159; slumbercloud.com.
5
Parachute Percale Sheet Set
For the summer nights that are just too unbearable, these 100 percent Egyptian percale cotton sheets are a dream come true. As soon as you hop into these sheets, you’ll never want to get up—they are lightweight, crisp, and truly do feel cool against your skin.
To buy: $109-$149; parachutehome.com.