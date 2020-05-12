The 7 Best Blackout Curtains to Help You Sleep Better, Day or Night
They’ll make your bedroom darker by blocking out light.
Whether you regularly work night shifts or just hate waking up as soon as the sun rises, blackout curtains are an easy way to block out light so you get better sleep. Not only will they darken your bedroom, but they typically help regulate the temperature and block out unwanted noise from outside, too. They’re extremely popular for nurseries and children’s bedrooms since they can make it easier for little kids to nap throughout the day. And contrary to popular belief, they don’t actually need to be black—white blackout curtains can be just as effective!
Since there are plenty of different types of blackout curtains available on the market, we sorted through thousands of customer reviews in order to find the best options for you. We found that the two most popular hanging styles for these blackout curtains are grommet (when the rod loops through metal rings) and rod pocket (when the curtain has a separate section to hold the rod). In order to achieve total blackout, you need to make sure that your curtains are properly installed. That means measuring your window and making sure that the curtains you purchase are big enough to cover the entire window so light doesn’t escape from the edges.
These are the best blackout curtains you can buy online. Keep scrolling to learn more about these customer-loved picks.
- Best Overall: Best Home Fashion Solid Blackout Thermal Grommet Curtains
- Best Value: Wayfair Basics Solid Blackout Rod Pocket Single Curtain Panel
- Best for Total Blackout: Quinn Grommet Top 100% Blackout Window Curtain PanelQuinn Grommet Top 100% Blackout Window Curtain Panel
- Most Stylish: Rosdorf Park Brockham Solid Blackout Thermal Grommet Curtain Panels
- Best for Nurseries: Pillowfort Tassel Blackout Curtain Panel
- Best White Option: JCPenney Home Wallace Blackout Grommet-Top Curtain Panel
- Best Insulated: Sebastian Rod Pocket Insulated 100% Blackout Window Curtain Panel
Best Overall: Best Home Fashion Solid Blackout Thermal Grommet Curtains
With an average 4.7-star rating across over 7,400 reviews, these blackout curtains are a solid pick for any room that needs to stay dark. They come in a set of two panels, and they’re available in a wide variety of colors and lengths, so there’s an option that’ll work for any window in your house. Shoppers say that the heavy fabric feels high-quality for the price and does a great job at blocking out sunlight and noise. “I’m an overnight worker at a hospital who sleeps during the day… I’m thrilled in the mornings when I come home and can fall right to sleep in a dark room,” wrote one shopper.
To buy: from $29 for two (was $41); wayfair.com.
Best Value: Wayfair Basics Solid Blackout Rod Pocket Single Curtain Panel
Even though these blackout curtains are affordable, they still look nice thanks to the ruffled design on top. They’re great if you only need one panel since they’re sold individually rather than in pairs. And with their low price, they’re perfect if you need to add blackout curtains to multiple rooms in your home without spending too much money. While they won’t make your bedroom completely dark, one shopper says they “filter just enough light to darken the room to my needs.”
To buy: from $10; wayfair.com.
Best for Total Blackout: Quinn Grommet Top 100% Blackout Window Curtain Panel
Bed Bath & Beyond shoppers swear by these total blackout curtains that completely darken their rooms. They’re made of polyester and have a subtle woven design that looks elegant in each of its 11 colors. Plus, they have over 1,000 positive reviews from customers who rave about how effective they are. “After trying numerous other ‘blackout’ drapes and being totally disappointed at their lack of coverage, I gave these a go,” wrote one happy shopper. “They are fabulous. High quality, pretty, and does the job blocking light to my bedroom.”
To buy: from $33; bedbathandbeyond.com.
Most Stylish: Rosdorf Park Brockham Solid Blackout Thermal Grommet Curtain Panels
Blackout curtains aren’t usually considered the most fashionable window treatment, but these from Rosdorf Park might make you rethink that. They come highly rated on Wayfair (over 10,000 reviews!) because they greatly reduce the amount of light that enters through windows and add a stylish, airy touch to any room. Customers love that each panel is made of two layers: a typical blackout curtain on the bottom and a gorgeous layer of tulle on top. “The tulle overlay adds a sophisticated and wispy feel,” wrote one shopper, while another said: “I cannot rave enough about these curtains, they've totally transformed the look of our bedroom and I am obsessed.”
To buy: from $60 for two; wayfair.com.
Best for Nurseries: Pillowfort Tassel Blackout Curtain Panel
Blackout curtains are super popular for nurseries because the darkness makes it easier for babies to sleep soundly during the day. Parents say these work really well at blocking out light, and little kids of all ages will love the colorful tassels that line the sides. They’re sold individually and come in pink and white, but the white curtain option is available with either rainbow or violet tassels. “I was wary that these could truly be ‘blackout dark’ in white but they are,” wrote one happy customer. “Well made and beautiful, these will hold up for years to come!”
To buy: from $22; target.com.
Best White Option: JCPenney Home Wallace Blackout Grommet-Top Curtain Panel
You can still achieve a blackout effect with the right white curtains. JCPenney shoppers love how this off-white option prevents light from entering their rooms while still having a bright appearance. “I bought these to block the sunlight from two huge windows that were causing a glare on our large-screen TV,” wrote one shopper. “I've gotten repeated compliments on how they look and I like how cozy they make our great room feel.” These curtains are also available in a variety of other colors, like charcoal and denim.
To buy: $38 with code FRESH9 (was $50); jcpenney.com.
Best Insulated: Sebastian Rod Pocket Insulated 100% Blackout Window Curtain Panel
One major benefit of blackout curtains is that they can provide insulation to help regulate the temperature in your home. And they work year-round, too: They’ll keep the heat out in the summer and the cold out in the winter. Plenty of shoppers say that this top-rated option from Bed Bath & Beyond provides total blackout (“It’s like the dead of night with these!”) and then some. “They also help keep out some of the heat from direct sunlight, which keeps my bedroom cooler during the day,” one customer said.
To buy: from $70; bedbathandbeyond.com.