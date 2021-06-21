10 Can't-Miss Bedding Deals to Shop on Amazon Prime Day-Including $10 Sheets
A bedroom equipped with the right furniture and accessories has the potential to be a true sanctuary. So much more than a place to sleep, it should be a relaxing respite from daily stress and a space to recharge, whether you've spent the day working in an office or in the living room.
While lighting, air temperature, and paint colors all play a role in creating a peaceful room, the basics are just as important. We're talking about pillows, sheets, and mattresses, of course. High-quality bedding is often the key to a rejuvenating night's rest, and some of our favorites are currently marked down well below their usual prices thanks to Amazon Prime Day.
The two-day sale is going on now, and Amazon Prime members have access to millions of special deals, making this a great time to finally invest in that new mattress or set of sheets you've been eyeing. Once you've ensured your Prime membership is up and running, you can peruse all of the discounted items. Or, you can simply check out our curated list of the best bedding deals the site has to offer below.
Right now you can find deals from top-rated brands, like Lucid, Zinus, Casper, and Amazon's own AmazonBasics line. For instance, these soft microfiber sheets from AmazonBasics start at just $10, and this cooling memory foam pillow from Snuggle-Pedic is 33 percent off. But these deals won't last long. When Amazon Prime Day ends on Tuesday, June 22 at 12:00 p.m. PT, many of these discounts will disappear. There's no time to waste scrolling through endless products. Ahead, shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals on bedding before they're gone.