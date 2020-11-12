8 Popular Bedding Brands You Can Secretly Shop on Amazon

Over the past few years, direct-to-consumer brands have transformed the way people shop for everything from shoes to cookware, and especially bedding. Instead of schlepping from department store to department store in search of the softest sheets and fluffiest duvet inserts, more and more people turn to trendy digital-first brands with massive social media followings and aesthetically pleasing websites.
Yes, we’re talking about popular sites like Brooklinen, Buffy, and Casper. You’ve likely seen ads for them on Instagram, or heard about their dreamy products through simple word-of-mouth. But if you’ve been putting off making a purchase because the thought of creating a new account or paying pricey shipping costs was too much, we have good news for you: Many of these brands actually are available to shop on Amazon.
The site offers a wide variety of name-brand products, from the fashion space to the home goods arena, so it’s really not surprising that you can use your Amazon membership to shop some of the best bedding brands around. However, when I stumbled across Brooklinen’s storefront page on Amazon, I was admittedly shocked, as were some of my colleagues I shared the news with. This discovery sent me on the search for more beloved bedding brands hiding on Amazon, and I found far more than I was expecting.
Whether you’ve been eyeing Brooklinen’s luxurious sheets, Buffy’s cloud-like duvets, or Casper’s original mattress-in-a-box, Amazon has you covered. Ahead, shop eight top-rated bedding brands that are secretly on Amazon.
Brooklinen’s high-quality sheets, duvet covers, and pillowcases are all available on Amazon. You can expect buttery-soft pieces that look far more expensive than they cost and come in a variety of minimalist colors and patterns, like this seven-piece set of white sheets that comes with a matching duvet cover and pillowcases. It’s all made of 100 percent long-staple cotton and features a sateen weave that gives the pieces a silky texture.
Perhaps best known for its mattress-in-a-box, Casper has expanded its offerings to include pillows, sheets, and even dog beds (yes, really). You can order these top-rated sleep products on Amazon, but you might want to start with its buzzy mattresses first. This new model offers plush support with a memory foam top layer to relieve pressure points. The foam is also perforated to increase air circulation and keep you cool.
Buffy is known for its ultra-fluffy comforters, but it also offers duvet covers and pillows. It’s best-selling hypoallergenic eucalyptus comforter even comes in a temperature-regulating option to keep you comfy and cool all night long. If you’re in the market for a breathable duvet insert, this is the best place to start your search on Amazon.
If you’re looking for socially and environmentally responsible organic bedding, Coyuchi is for you. The brand produces 100 percent organic cotton sheets, pillows, and more bedding essentials, ensuring its manufacturing process is free of pesticides and other pollutants. Its 300 thread count organic cotton sheets feel smooth and are wrinkle-resistant. Plus, the sateen weave is perfect for chilly winter nights.
Purple’s popular pillows feature a special comfort grid to support pressure points, keep you cool, and isolate movement. You can even customize the height of the pillow to find a cushion that’s just right for you. The brand has also translated this ultra-comforting technology into its other products, including mattresses and breathably soft and stretchy sheets.
Made in Westchester, N.Y., Linoto’s linen home goods are more affordable and accessible than some other linen brands. You can shop sheet sets, like this one that includes a flat sheet, a deep-pocket fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, and other essentials made of Italian flax linen on Amazon. The versatile material will keep you warm in the winter and cool in the summer.
Don’t let its silly name fool you—this bedding brand is no joke. It makes naturally cooling hypoallergenic eucalyptus sheets, comforters, and duvet covers that are comfortable and easy to care for. It’s a great option for cooling sheets, like this moisture-wicking set that’s sustainably made with 96 percent less water and 30 percent less energy than standard cotton sheets. Sheets & Giggles will even plant a tree for every order placed.
Mellanni might just hold the title of the most-loved bedding brand on Amazon. Shoppers love its best-selling sheets (they have a casual 117,000 five-star ratings), and you can choose from a variety of colors, patterns, and materials, from microfiber to cotton. The best part? All of the styles cost less than $40 for an entire set.