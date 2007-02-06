The Best Alarm Clocks
Old-School Update
Bubble Clock
Giant numbers make it easy to see without your glasses, and the spherical cover gives it a playful, mod vibe that kids might appreciate.
To buy: $45, amazon.com.
Featured January 2012
Conversation Piece
LED Wooden Clock
Weird and wonderful. The digital numbers of this clock glow through a thin wooden membrane. Dims automatically from 6 p.m. till 7 a.m. You can even attach your iPod (that’s a speaker on the side).
To buy: $96, 888-365-0056.
Sweetest Sound
Jasper Morrison & Punkt Clock
Nearly flat, so it won’t take up much space, it adds style to a nightstand and delivers a charming but persistent trill. Also available in black or white.
To buy: $125, aplusrstore.com.
Voice-Activated
Moshi Reflection
“Hello, Moshi. Set alarm.” Talk to the clock and she’ll tell you the temperature, record memos, and wake you right on time. The Jetsons would be jealous.
To buy: $60, 800-846-3000.
For Deep Sleepers
Ameriphone Wake Assure
This ruthless machine has three functions to rattle your senses: a loud beep, a blinking light, and—brace yourself—a disk-shaped shaker (far right) for under the pillow. Even works on teens.
To buy: $63, amazon.com.
Traveling Companion
Bai Time Capsule
Incredibly lightweight and efficient, it has a cover that folds back into a stand. The face is easy to read, and its retro look is downright homey, for those who spend far too much time on the road.
To buy: $28, thomasbai.com.
See all Daily Finds from this month