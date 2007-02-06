The Best Alarm Clocks

By Stephanie Sisco
Updated January 03, 2012
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
garnethill.com
Does the word morning have a bad ring to it? Real Simple tried 45 clock options and found six to help you wake up on the right side of the bed.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Old-School Update

garnethill.com

Bubble Clock

Giant numbers make it easy to see without your glasses, and the spherical cover gives it a playful, mod vibe that kids might appreciate.

To buy: $45, amazon.com.


Featured January 2012

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Conversation Piece

uncommongoods.com

LED Wooden Clock

Weird and wonderful. The digital numbers of this clock glow through a thin wooden membrane. Dims automatically from 6 p.m. till 7 a.m. You can even attach your iPod (that’s a speaker on the side).

To buy: $96, 888-365-0056.

3 of 6

Sweetest Sound

Tom Schierlitz

Jasper Morrison & Punkt Clock

Nearly flat, so it won’t take up much space, it adds style to a nightstand and delivers a charming but persistent trill. Also available in black or white.

To buy: $125, aplusrstore.com.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Voice-Activated

brookstone.com

Moshi Reflection

“Hello, Moshi. Set alarm.” Talk to the clock and she’ll tell you the temperature, record memos, and wake you right on time. The Jetsons would be jealous.

To buy: $60, 800-846-3000.

5 of 6

For Deep Sleepers

radioshack.com

Ameriphone Wake Assure

This ruthless machine has three functions to rattle your senses: a loud beep, a blinking light, and—brace yourself—a disk-shaped shaker (far right) for under the pillow. Even works on teens.

To buy: $63, amazon.com.

6 of 6

Traveling Companion

flight001.com

Bai Time Capsule

Incredibly lightweight and efficient, it has a cover that folds back into a stand. The face is easy to read, and its retro look is downright homey, for those who spend far too much time on the road.

To buy: $28, thomasbai.com.

See all Daily Finds from this month

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Stephanie Sisco