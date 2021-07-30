This High-End Hotel Group Only Trusts One Brand of Sheets for a Luxurious Night's Sleep
Life has few certainties: death, taxes, and that hotel sheets are better than the ones at home. But despite our constant wonderment at just how certain establishments achieve that impossibly comfortable, good-night's-sleep-inducing feel, it's not a mystery for a select group of people behind the scenes—it's a science.
For ASH NYC, the renowned design group behind Hotel Peter & Paul in New Orleans, The Siren in Detroit, and The Dean in Providence, there's only one brand fit for the job. "An Italian linen company called Bellino makes all of our linen and terry for our hotels," says Will Cooper, ASH NYC's chief creative officer.
Bellino Fine Linens, which has been operating out of North America since 1991, uses 100 percent long staple cotton fibers to produce its luxurious sateen and percale bed sheets. Its manufacturing takes place in the South of Italy, where sheets and other textile products are woven, dyed, sewn, and finished all on a single, centuries-old site to ensure the highest quality finished product.
"In line with the ASH NYC philosophy, Hotel Peter & Paul was designed to create a new world built on the best of old-world influences," Cooper says. "A unique lens of spaces for contemporary travel that would still be reminiscent of the historic setting and based in the narrative of Hotel Peter & Paul, which we restored from the former Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church."
The hotel group's commitment to time-honored aesthetics translates to its carefully selected Bellino linens, which favor craftsmanship over low production costs, in stark contrast to its mass market counterparts.
Beyond winning over ASH's highly discerning business, Bellino is a favorite among boutique hotels all over the country. Alila Marea Beach Resort in Big Sur, Palihouse Santa Barbara, The San Francisco Proper Hotel, Surfrider Hotel Malibu, and the NoMad outposts in New York, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas all exclusively offer Bellino sheets.
Bellino, which is best-known for its B2B business serving hotels, also offers a line of bedding available for purchase by the general public. Available at Wayfair and Bed Bath & Beyond, the collection delivers the same uncompromising quality so that customers can recreate that crisp, cooling feeling of hotel sleep at home.
Starting at $30 for a throw pillow and reaching up to $590 for a limited-edition print duvet cover, the offerings can vary in price. Most standard fitted sheets, however, cost under $140.
Shop the bedding luxury hoteliers across the country count on exclusively for an unmatched night of sleep from Wayfair and Bed Bath & Beyond.
