Outsmart Unpredictable Summer-to-Fall Weather With This Comfortable Quilted Bedding Set
As tantalizing as fall decor is, there is one spot in your home that the season makes difficult to figure out: your bed. While summer winds down, pulling out the woolen blankets and down duvets may feel a bit extreme, but your thin hot weather comforter might not be cutting it anymore. To suit your needs—both style and comfort-wise—between seasons, there's a quilt with 6,300 perfect ratings that can easily do the job.
Strip the bed and replace your setup with one of Bedsure's quilt sets, which is heralded by reviewers as the perfect fall bedding. Because the quilt (and its two matching pillow shams) are constructed out of a soft microfiber, you won't be sweating during any blip of heat or shivering on the coolest nights for the next few months. And now's an opportune time to pick up your autumn bedding since each size is on sale, with the full/queen set ringing in at just $32 right now.
To buy: $32 (was $39); amazon.com.
"I have a king-size bed and live in Arizona where it's very hot in the summer and gets cold at night in the winter," explained a reviewer. "So far this blanket seems to have the right weight and warmth to make it comfortable at any temperature."
On top of maintaining just the right balance of warm and cool, the design itself is noteworthy. "The basket weave pattern really makes this bedspread look more expensive than it is," wrote one happy customer. In terms of texture, the bedspread is soft to the touch right out of the box, with one person noting that it "feels like 100% cotton." You also won't need several washings or nights of mussing up the sheets for the microfiber to feel plush and bedtime-ready either.
Speaking of cleaning your quilt, although this kind of bedding is a lovely touch in any room, oftentimes owning a quilt is a slight inconvenience, as many aren't machine washable. Luckily, this comfy coverlet can be placed in your washer with the rest of your sheets, and its no-pilling, no-shrinking fabric means there's no concern of it looking misshapen and ragged in a matter of months.
"I was skeptical at the price to expect quality but I've washed it up twice now in a front loading washer on delicate with cold water and tumble dried on low and it has held up well," wrote one reviewer. And another shopper who cleans theirs every two weeks noted overtime Bedsure quilts in general "hold up well to frequent washings."
The combination of easy-to-clean, comfortable, and stylish makes it a pretty straightforward choice for any bed in your home—and you've got options. You can adorn the guest room in the navy or light blue coverlet, opt for the gray or white in your own bedroom, and cover any kids' rooms or bonus room futons with the light pink or teal.
Unpredictable weather doesn't need to interfere with you and guests getting a good night's sleep thanks to this comfy quilt set. Lock in your fall bedding now while it's on sale.