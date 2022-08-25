These Breathable Linen Sheets Offer 'the Best Night's Sleep Ever,' According to Shoppers

Do you count down the minutes until you can cozy up in your bed? If you do, one of the worst feelings you can experience is to feel too hot in the spot you love. But that doesn't mean there aren't ways to quickly cool down your bed. One idea is to swap out your duvet for something lighter, and another thought is to replace your sheets with a set that's temperature-regulating. To make your search a breeze, Amazon shoppers note how much they love this cooling linen sheet set—and select sizes and colors are on sale for up to $40 off with a clickable coupon applied at checkout.

The Bedsure linen sheet set is made from 100 percent French linen. The fabric is both breathable and cooling to create the best kind of sleep environment. The sheet set comes with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillow cases, and you can choose to order it in twin, queen, king, or California king sizes in four neutral shades like beige and white.

To buy: From $90 with coupon (was from $130); amazon.com.

"These sheets gave me the best night's sleep ever. The natural linen BREATHES," one five-star reviewer wrote. "I was nervous about spending the amount of money the sheet set costs before I could see or feel the fabric. However, the set exceeded my expectations," shared another shopper. They also confirmed the sheets are ideal for warm temperatures and noted the sheets are "durable" and offer a "generous fit."

The linen sheet set has other benefits, too. First, it's made with pure dyes, so it's eco-friendly. And the brand also notes it's a great choice for those with sensitive skin. Plus, by washing your sheets in cold water and tumbling them dry on a low heat setting, you'll find they only get softer over time.

"I have several sets of Bedsure 100 percent linen sheets as well as a few duvets. Their softness and texture is amazing, and I absolutely love them and highly recommend [them]," confirmed another five-star reviewer.

Your bed should feel like your own mini haven, and those sheets that make you feel too hot shouldn't disrupt your relaxation or, worse yet, your sleep. So swap out your old sheets for a linen option from Bedsure and get back to feeling cool, comfortable, and ready to rest in bed.