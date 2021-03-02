These Cooling Bamboo Sheets Are the ‘Absolute Best for Hot Sleepers,’ and They’re 49% Off

Your body temperature is a key factor that can make or break a good night's sleep. And if you have a heat-retaining bed and sheets, you could be tossing and turning for hours. Instead of cranking up the AC, Amazon shoppers have turned to these "deliciously silky" cooling bamboo sheets that relieve night sweats and hot flashes.
The bamboo viscose fibers in the Bedsure Bamboo Sheets Set are the "absolute best for hot sleepers" because they wick away sweat and regulate your body temperature, according to obsessed Amazon shoppers now getting their "best sleep ever." Right now, the set is up to 49 percent off on Amazon.
To buy: $41 (was $80); amazon.com.
The breathable 250-thread-count sheet set comes with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases. It also has OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certification, which means it was tested for harmful substances and is safe for sensitive skin. The bamboo fiber is even softer than cotton and has a luxurious appearance despite its affordable price, and the sheets have a subtle weight to them that's great for lulling you to sleep. Because the sheets can wrinkle, shoppers advise using the wrinkle setting on your dryer.
Speaking of shoppers, they can't get over how comfortable these bamboo sheets are; 8,600 have given them a perfect-five star rating. ("Hotel sheets don't hold a candle to these!") The set is even ranking on Amazon's best-seller list for bedding sets and pillowcases as of this writing. After sleeping on these, customers can't go back.
"Soft, cool and they are thin but wrap your body like a cloud," one Amazon shopper writes. "I have bad hot flashes and sweats and I never wake up in wet sheets. I sleep so much better!"
"Sleeping on them makes my sad little apartment bedroom feel like I'm in a seaside cottage with the patio doors open and an ocean breeze wafting over me. They are that good," writes another. "After a week sleeping on these, I think everything else is going to feel like crumpled up tinfoil."
Up your cool factor while the bamboo sheets are on sale for just $41.