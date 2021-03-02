These Cooling Bamboo Sheets Are the ‘Absolute Best for Hot Sleepers,’ and They’re 49% Off

The breathable 250-thread-count sheet set comes with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases. It also has OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certification, which means it was tested for harmful substances and is safe for sensitive skin. The bamboo fiber is even softer than cotton and has a luxurious appearance despite its affordable price, and the sheets have a subtle weight to them that's great for lulling you to sleep. Because the sheets can wrinkle, shoppers advise using the wrinkle setting on your dryer.