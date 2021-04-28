Amazon Shoppers Think This Space-Saving Nightstand Alternative Is a ‘Simple Yet Genius’ Storage Solution
You never really notice how convenient a bedside table is until you don’t have space for one. But bunk bed sleepers, loft bed nappers, and small space dwellers aren’t relegated to putting their essentials on the mattress or the floor.
The BedShelfie Bedside Table is a floating bedside table that uses thickly padded clamps to attach to bed rails up to approximately 2 inches thick—no floor space needed. It’s about 14 inches long by 9.5 inches wide, so it’s large enough for most laptops and tablets. It was designed for dorm rooms, bunk beds, and studio apartments, but it can be used anywhere you need a little extra surface space. It’s sturdy, able to hold up to 15 pounds at once, and it has a side wire slot to keep your chargers both in place and out of the way.
To buy: $35 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com.
Over 3,400 five-star Amazon reviewers love that it’s sleek and of great quality. Some note that it’s especially helpful for CPAP wearers who need to keep their machine close by at night. One reviewer, who bought it for their daughter heading to the military, calls it “simple yet genius” because it not only fits in “her dorm-style bedroom,” but it’s also easy to pack along for basic training.
Shoppers also love how simple it is to install. “When I spotted this I had to have it,” one reviewer writes. I installed it in seconds without tools (a big plus) and it even has slits where my charging cord can fit through for the night. I’m in love! Small enough to be out of the way, but big enough to hold everything, and strong! Did I mention how much I love this little guy? Best thing since sliced bread!”
If you have a thicker bed frame, opt for the BedShelfie Plus+; for beds with foundations or box springs, try the BedShelfie Slide. Reviews also note that the BedShelfie easily attaches to your headboard if you’d prefer to keep your belongings there.
Shop the BedShelfie in the minimalist white look, the natural bamboo color, the circle design, and the larger Essential table at Amazon.