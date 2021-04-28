Amazon Shoppers Think This Space-Saving Nightstand Alternative Is a ‘Simple Yet Genius’ Storage Solution

The BedShelfie Bedside Table is a floating bedside table that uses thickly padded clamps to attach to bed rails up to approximately 2 inches thick—no floor space needed. It’s about 14 inches long by 9.5 inches wide, so it’s large enough for most laptops and tablets. It was designed for dorm rooms, bunk beds, and studio apartments, but it can be used anywhere you need a little extra surface space. It’s sturdy, able to hold up to 15 pounds at once, and it has a side wire slot to keep your chargers both in place and out of the way.