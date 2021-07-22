Shoppers Say These $40 'Hotel-Quality' Cooling Pillows Are So Much Better Than Expensive Ones

Sleeping with a cooling pillow can truly do wonders at bedtime—especially when it's so hot outside. Why? Temperature is one of the top sleep factors that can determine how well you snooze, according to the National Sleep Foundation. So if you're too warm, you'll probably toss and turn for hours on end. It's why thousands of people are seeking out cool bedding products that'll save the day (and night), like the Beckham Hotel Collection Pillow Set, which is equal parts comfortable, breathable, and affordable.