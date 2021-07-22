Shoppers Say These $40 'Hotel-Quality' Cooling Pillows Are So Much Better Than Expensive Ones
Sleeping with a cooling pillow can truly do wonders at bedtime—especially when it's so hot outside. Why? Temperature is one of the top sleep factors that can determine how well you snooze, according to the National Sleep Foundation. So if you're too warm, you'll probably toss and turn for hours on end. It's why thousands of people are seeking out cool bedding products that'll save the day (and night), like the Beckham Hotel Collection Pillow Set, which is equal parts comfortable, breathable, and affordable.
For the price, you wouldn't believe how comfy the set feels. Over 90,600 Amazon shoppers love the Beckham Hotel Collection and are convinced that these are "hands down the best pillow" set out there because it delivers the softness of a down-like fill with the support of a memory foam pillow. And dozens of people credit the cooling pillow for curing their back and shoulder pain, saying "for the price of a tank of gas, your neck will thank you!"
To buy: $40; amazon.com.
"I have neck and back problems and have a hard time finding a pillow that helps with the pain," writes one Amazon shopper. "These are great. They provide great support while maintaining a little 'give,' which is especially helpful since I'm a side sleeper. I'm very happy with these!"
Unlike other memory foam pillows that tend to retain heat, the "hotel-quality" set is designed with cooling gel fibers to give you that coveted responsive, cushioned feel without all the sweating.
Additionally, the cover is made with breathable cotton—you know, the best summer fabric ever—which also helps to regulate your body temperature to prevent overheating. In fact, one reviewer claims that the pillows feel like "you are [lying] on a cloud" while others say the set stays "surprisingly cool" even without the need to "turn it over to find the cold side."
You'll also love that the cooling gel pillows will maintain their impressive loft night after night due to their no-shift design for evenly distributed fill. Read: Fluffing up your pillow will be obsolete. And after several uses, feel free to toss the gel pillow in the wash!
"I absolutely love these pillows," writes another shopper. "I have spent hundreds on brand name memory foam pillows that failed to relieve my neck pain—these pillows made that pain go away immediately. I was so impressed with the feel of them that I bought two more…I found these pillows to be incredibly comfortable, durable, and they still maintain the great fluffy feeling even after a year of use."
For the best sleep during the summer, consider the "one in a million" Beckham Hotel Collection Pillow Set that is just $40 right now on Amazon.