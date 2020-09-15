Amazon’s No. 1 Best-Selling Pillow Has Over 8,000 Perfect Ratings, Even From Self-Professed ‘Pillow Snobs’

If you think you need to spend an excessive amount of money on a high-quality pillow from a big name brand in order to get a good night’s sleep, think again. You can order a set of two top-rated down alternative cotton pillows from Amazon for $40. And based on more than 23,000 ratings and 8,400 reviews, they’re even better than far more expensive options.
Part of the Beckham Hotel Collection, these pillows have a smooth sateen cotton cover, a plush fill that holds its shape, and interior cooling gel fibers. The 100 percent cotton cover feels breathable and soft to the touch, while the pillow’s construction maintains its form, providing support for all kinds of sleepers (whether you end up on your stomach, back, or side). Perhaps the pillow’s most impressive feature, the gel fibers have cooling properties to help you maintain an ideal body temperature and avoid dreaded night sweats.
In addition to being supportive and cooling, the pillows are also easy to clean. They’re fade- and stain-resistant, and you can toss them right into the washing machine when they need a refresh. What’s not to like?
The set has earned the title of number one best-selling pillows on Amazon based on product sales, and shoppers have openly declared their love of the affordable hypoallergenic pillows online. Multiple customers say they helped relieve neck pain, one claimed they surpass the comfort of Tempur-Pedic pillows, and others confirm they really keep you cool throughout the night.
Even a self-proclaimed “pillow snob” called the pillows “unbelievable,” adding that they provide great neck support and actually feel cool. “Love, love, love these pillows.”
You can order a set in queen and king sizes today to experience the comfort thousands of Amazon shoppers already have.
To buy: $40; amazon.com.