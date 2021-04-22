More Than 80,000 People Signed Up to Buy This Cooling Weighted Blanket, and It’s Finally Back in Stock

It’s no secret that weighted blankets can help soothe anxiety, provide comfort, and assist in a good night’s sleep. But when temperatures rise during the spring and summer, wrapping yourself up in a heavy blanket doesn’t sound quite so appealing. Luckily, there are cooling weighted blankets that promote all of these feel-good benefits and won’t cause overheating, including Bearaby’s Tree Napper. The popular blanket sold out in December of 2020 and again in April of 2021, subsequently racking up a waitlist of more than 80,000 people, but it’s back and available in three new colors in honor of Earth Day.