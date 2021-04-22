Bearaby Weighted Blanket
More Than 80,000 People Signed Up to Buy This Cooling Weighted Blanket, and It’s Finally Back in Stock
Just in time for summer.
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
It’s no secret that weighted blankets can help soothe anxiety, provide comfort, and assist in a good night’s sleep. But when temperatures rise during the spring and summer, wrapping yourself up in a heavy blanket doesn’t sound quite so appealing. Luckily, there are cooling weighted blankets that promote all of these feel-good benefits and won’t cause overheating, including Bearaby’s Tree Napper. The popular blanket sold out in December of 2020 and again in April of 2021, subsequently racking up a waitlist of more than 80,000 people, but it’s back and available in three new colors in honor of Earth Day.
Bearaby is known for its weighted blankets that actually look stylish enough to leave out on display (it even has options made just for kids, too), and the popular Tree Napper is no exception. If you saw one slung over the edge of a sofa or on the foot of the bed, you’d think it was just a cute chunky knit blanket. In reality, it’s a specially designed calming weighted blanket made with naturally cooling and environmentally friendly eucalyptus fibers.
The hand-knit blanket has a silky-yet-breathable feel that’s ideal for hot sleepers. It comes in three sizes ranging from 15 to 25 pounds. When this weight is applied to your body, it actually affects hormones in the body, Bearaby’s site explains. It stimulates the production of serotonin (a hormone that makes you feel happy), increases melatonin (a hormone that helps you sleep), and reduces levels of cortisol (a stress hormone). All this to say, it will make you feel relaxed and promote deep sleep.
Credit: bearaby.com
To buy: $269; bearaby.com.
As for the cooling effect, that comes from the eucalyptus material, which feels cool to the touch and has a slight sheen. It also wicks away moisture to prevent you from waking up covered in a layer of sweat. Not to mention, it’s a highly sustainable fabric that’s 100 percent biodegradable. And yes, it’s machine-washable.
Hundreds of customers have left positive reviews of the cooling weighted blanket. Many say their sleep has improved and that they feel snug throughout the night. Some also say they love its chunky knit look, noting that it’s more stylish than other options.
“I have not slept so well in years, perhaps not since I was a small child,” one person wrote.
“It’s surprisingly cool for being so delightfully heavy,” another said.
If you’re ready to buy Bearaby’s popular Tree Napper, the brand recommends ordering one that’s about 10 percent of your body weight, and that you go for the heavier option if you’re between sizes. That’s basically the standard practice when it comes to weighted blankets. You also have your choice of five colors, including three new ones inspired by herbs, flowers, and trees. Take your pick and grab a cooling weighted blanket before they sell out again.