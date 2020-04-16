Anthropologie’s Covetable Bedding Is Up to 40% Off Right Now

Image zoom anthropologie.com

Buying bedding is so much more than an interior design choice; it’s a major investment in yourself and your rest. Think about it: The average person spends about half of their life sleeping and lounging in bed, so you might as well make yours as comfortable and relaxing as possible. If your bed could use an upgrade, now is a great time to shop Anthropologie’s covetable duvet covers, quilts, blankets, and pillows.

Not only are Anthopologie’s bedding essentials as stylish and cozy as ever, but right now many items are also 20 percent off thanks to a spur-of-the-moment sale. So whether you’re in the market for new sheets, shams, or a decorative duvet cover, there are plenty of styles to choose from at lower-than-usual prices.

For instance, this crisp sateen duvet cover typically starts at $208, but right now it’s going for as little as $166. And this woven waffle throw blanket is a whopping 40 percent off, bringing its cost down to just $47.

It’s unclear how long this sale will last, but with discounts this good, you’ll want to act fast to get in on the savings. Ahead, shop eight of the best deals on Anthropologie bedding.