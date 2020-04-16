Anthropologie’s Covetable Bedding Is Up to 40% Off Right Now
Buying bedding is so much more than an interior design choice; it’s a major investment in yourself and your rest. Think about it: The average person spends about half of their life sleeping and lounging in bed, so you might as well make yours as comfortable and relaxing as possible. If your bed could use an upgrade, now is a great time to shop Anthropologie’s covetable duvet covers, quilts, blankets, and pillows.
Not only are Anthopologie’s bedding essentials as stylish and cozy as ever, but right now many items are also 20 percent off thanks to a spur-of-the-moment sale. So whether you’re in the market for new sheets, shams, or a decorative duvet cover, there are plenty of styles to choose from at lower-than-usual prices.
For instance, this crisp sateen duvet cover typically starts at $208, but right now it’s going for as little as $166. And this woven waffle throw blanket is a whopping 40 percent off, bringing its cost down to just $47.
It’s unclear how long this sale will last, but with discounts this good, you’ll want to act fast to get in on the savings. Ahead, shop eight of the best deals on Anthropologie bedding.
Rivulets Quilt
This textured quilt is available in five neutral hues, from light gray to peach pink. It’s a great option for the warmer months to come since it’s lighter than a heavy-duty duvet.
To buy: $230–$294 (was $288–$368); anthropologie.com.
Flower-Dyed Alisha Duvet Cover
This naturally colorful duvet cover is dyed with flower and plant extracts (no chemicals necessary!). It offers a subtle pop of color with thoughtful details like a contrasting satin trim.
To buy: $198–$238 (was $248–$298); anthropologie.com.
Organic Spa Sateen Sheet Set
Available in white, mist, and oatmeal, this sateen sheet set will upgrade your bed to hotel levels of comfort. The set is made with organic cotton sateen, which offers a super soft feel and luxurious look.
To buy: $54–$206 (was $68–$258); anthropologie.com.
Joey Washed Percale Duvet Cover
This simple percale duvet cover features a textured trim and a soft, cooling material. It’s made with garment-washed cotton for a lived-in look and feel.
To buy: $142–$288 (was $178–$288); anthropologie.com.
Woven Waffle Throw Blanket
Give your bedding an affordable upgrade with one of these timeless waffle throw blankets. Choose from eight different colors and let the lightweight blanket effortlessly drape over your comforter.
To buy: $47 (was $78); anthropologie.com.
Organic Spa Sateen Duvet Cover
Made of organic cotton with a ladder-lace trim, this duvet cover could easily be paired with any of your existing bedding thanks to its classic, elegant appearance. Plus, you can spruce up the solid color with some bold throw pillows and blankets.
To buy: $166–$214 (was $208–$268); anthropologie.com.
Organic Rosette Jersey Quilt
If you prefer texture and rich colors, this quilt may be what your bedroom is missing. It features square rosette designs for a romantic look, and you can save on matching shams to complete the set.
To buy: $206–$368 (was $258–$368); anthropologie.com.
Stitched Linen Shams, Set of 2
Finish off your bedding updates with these stitched linen shams. They’re made of a casual lightweight material that’s ideal for spring and summer.
To buy: $70–$78 (was $88–98); anthropologie.com.