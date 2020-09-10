Amazon Just Released a Gel-Infused Mattress to Keep You Cool All Night Long

No matter the season, a comfortable sleeping environment is a must, and the key to your best sleep ever is often your temperature. Experts say you should set your thermostat to between 60 and 67 degrees Fahrenheit, but if you don’t have central air conditioning or the ability to control your radiator, there are other ways to find that sweet spot for a good night’s sleep. There are cooling bed sheets, cooling pillows, and even cooling mattresses. In fact, Amazon just released a gel-infused mattress that promises to absorb heat and maintain an even temperature all night long, and it’s already garnered hundreds of five-star ratings.
The buzzworthy mattress only became available on Amazon in early August, but it’s quickly gaining fans. Perhaps it’s the two-inch gel-infused topper that’s made of a latex alternative foam. (This offers just the right amount of bounce and support to keep the spine aligned and relieve pressure points, like the shoulders and hips.) Or maybe it’s the breathable three-inch foam layer complete with airflow channels for a cooling effect. Better yet, it could be the supportive seven-inch base that provides a durable structure for the bed. To top things off, the hypoallergenic mattress has a quilted cover for added softness and comfort.
Ordering this cooling mattress also comes with the added convenience of any Amazon purchase. It will arrive at your doorstep in a vacuum-packed box for an easy set up. Once you get it out of the box, simply give it some time to unfurl: It could take up to 72 hours for it to reach its full height, so don’t get discouraged if it doesn’t look perfect right away.
To buy: From $229; amazon.com.
In the short time the mattress has been available, it’s racked up hundreds of five-star ratings and a handful of glowing reviews. Many noted that the mattress is easy to set up, keeps them cool, and expertly combines firm support with plush cushioning.
“From the minute I went to bed, I was incredibly comfortable,” one Amazon shopper wrote. “The cooling gel works its magic by keeping the heat away from you!”
Another said, “This mattress is the best of both worlds… It offers the firm support that [my husband] needs, while also offering the comfortable cushioning that I want.” The 12-inch mattress comes in every size, from a twin to a California king, with prices starting at $229—which is much cheaper than most mattresses on the market. Visit Amazon to see if the new cooling mattress lives up to the hype.