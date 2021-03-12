These Cooling Sheets Are Infused With Aloe Vera to Soothe Skin

If sleep has been on your mind as of late, you're not alone. People are exhausted these days, and quality rest is a priority. Having the right sheets on your bed can help you get the Zzzs you need, and Amazon customers practically promise that the Sleep Restoration Luxury Bed Sheets with Aloe Vera can help with that—and more.
Aloe vera is known for its anti-inflammatory, calming, and protective properties, and sleeping with it at night can help you reap those benefits. The 100 percent natural aloe vera in Sleep Restoration's double-brushed microfiber sheets wraps you up in a layer of moisture that can typically be lost when sleeping on traditional bedsheets. Customers call the sheets "soothing" and "cool to the touch," and both qualities contribute to a great night of sleep.
The lightweight set includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases. Everything is resistant to wrinkles, fading, heavily staining, and shrinking in the laundry. The brand states that the aloe vera sheets remain smooth and soft after each wash, not losing any of their benefits when cleaned properly. Users are instructed to machine-wash in cold water and tumble dry like you would with other sheets.
To buy: $29; amazon.com.
The sheet set is available in cream, gray, and white (navy is currently sold out), and sizes range from twin to California king. Reviewers note that the sheets are "silky feeling" and deliver on the good night's sleep that's promised. "My husband and I absolutely LOVE these sheets. They are super comfortable. We have already ordered a second set," one customer wrote.
"The feel of the fabric is amazing. I feel snuggled in, and my hot-blooded husband did not feel like they were too warm," said another. As for the aloe vera, one person said the sheets "are soft and comfortable and soothing to the skin."
At the affordable price of $29 for a queen set, you can upgrade your bed with durable, comfortable, and easy-to-wash sheets from Amazon.