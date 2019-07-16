This Incredibly Rare Tuft & Needle Prime Day Mattress Deal Is Ending Soon

Image zoom amazon.com

If the thought of browsing through hundreds of mattress deals during Amazon’s annual Prime Day stresses you out, we have some good news. We did all the hard work (and research!) for you and rounded up the very best Amazon sales that you can shop right now.

Prime members, or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial, can score two incredible deals from Tuft & Needle. The popular bed-in-a-box brand knocked 20 percent off its popular bed-in-a-box mattress ($595; amazon.com), which has earned over 5,900 five-star reviews, as well as its Amazon-exclusive Nod by Tuft & Needle mattress ($395; amazon.com). Both mattresses come with a 100-night sleep trial and 10-year warranty to ensure you’re happy with your investment, and they’re rarely on sale, making this a deal you won’t want to miss.

Tuft & Needle Bed in a Box Queen Mattress

To buy: $476 (was $595); amazon.com.

Amazon shoppers can also make the most of Prime Day now by taking advantage of the retailer’s many other bed and mattress deals. With discounts up to 40 percent off pieces from popular brands like Sealy, Ashley Home Furniture, and Zinus, you can treat yourself to a new bed without spending a fortune. Ready to start saving now? Here are the best early mattress deals you can shop right now.

Sealy Response Performance 13-Inch Cushion Firm Eurotop Mattress

Give your back and spine the support it craves with this thick 13-inch Sealy mattress, which features four layers of cushy foam. This 28 percent off mattress also features a top layer of cooling gel-infused foam to keep you comfortable (and sweat-free) throughout the night.

To buy: $524 (was $729); amazon.com.

Ashley Furniture Signature Design 12-Inch Chime Express Hybrid Innerspring Mattress

You’ll get both soft foam and supportive packaged springs in this hybrid bed that’s currently 32 percent off. Its hypoallergenic material, which prevents dust, dander, pollen, and more from settling in your bed, also makes it a great choice for those with year-round allergies.

To buy: $225 (was $339); amazon.com.

Modway Aveline 8-Inch Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress

Save big on this memory foam mattress, which has earned over 1,400 perfect reviews and is marked down by $190. Hot sleepers will find relief in its ventilated, cooling gel-infused material, while those with achy backs will appreciate its supportive, pressure-relieving memory foam.

To buy: $234 (was $431); amazon.com.