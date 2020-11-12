Even Insomniacs Are Sleeping ‘Like a Baby’ on These Soothing Aloe Vera Sheets

Customers say these sheets are amazingly cozy, but what really makes them stand out is that they’re infused with all-natural aloe vera. In case you didn’t know, aloe vera is an anti-inflammatory plant that’s often used to treat sunburns. But this powerhouse skincare ingredient also has hydrating, softening, and soothing properties for combatting dry, winter skin. With the Sleep Restoration Luxury Bed Sheets, you can actually sleep your way to softer skin. It’s a little like dozing in a rejuvenating body lotion, minus the unwanted stickiness.