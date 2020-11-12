Even Insomniacs Are Sleeping ‘Like a Baby’ on These Soothing Aloe Vera Sheets

As the temperatures drop and the days shorten, many people are feeling extra tired. They’re hunkering down at home under a mound of blankets, or even falling asleep earlier. Buttery-soft bed sheets enhance all that extra time spent in bed, and Amazon shoppers love one version in particular: the Sleep Restoration Luxury Bed Sheets.
Customers say these sheets are amazingly cozy, but what really makes them stand out is that they’re infused with all-natural aloe vera. In case you didn’t know, aloe vera is an anti-inflammatory plant that’s often used to treat sunburns. But this powerhouse skincare ingredient also has hydrating, softening, and soothing properties for combatting dry, winter skin. With the Sleep Restoration Luxury Bed Sheets, you can actually sleep your way to softer skin. It’s a little like dozing in a rejuvenating body lotion, minus the unwanted stickiness.
The sheets come in a four-piece set that includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases—all treated with aloe vera for maximum softness. While the sheets feel luxurious, they’re surprisingly low-maintenance: Just toss them in the washing machine on the cold water setting to clean them. Plus, the sheets are stain-, shrink-, wrinkle-, and fade-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about them looking a little rough from all the sleeping you’ll be doing.
Made with comfy, double-brushed microfiber, the sheets are apt for hibernation season. They come in four attractive colors (cream, navy, burgundy, and white), but the sheets are so popular that you’ll have to act fast to get your desired shade. In addition to looking good, the sheets are hypoallergenic and resistant to mold and mildew.
Several people are commenting that they’re getting the best sleep of their life with these calming aloe vera bed sheets. “The first night I slept with these on my bed, I slept like a baby, and I’m an insomniac,” one reviewer wrote.
Reviewers also appreciate how the sheets strike the right balance between being warm, but not too warm. Thanks to their breathable fabric, the sheets will keep you from sweating through the night, and they even earn the approval of hot sleepers.
“Love these sheets,” one shopper wrote. “I consider them a highly affordable luxury because they’re comfortable, soft, and warm, but not too hot. How the infused aloe remains on the sheets after washing them is a mystery, but they do feel wonderful on the skin.”
For just $17, you can score a new set of sheets that will help both your skin and your sleep schedule. Shop the sheets below to snuggle up in all winter long.
