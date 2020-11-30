The Silky Soft Sheets With Over 120,000 Five-Star Ratings Are Even Cheaper Thanks to Cyber Monday

If finding an affordable set of bed sheets is on your Cyber Monday shopping list, consider your search over. Amazon’s best-selling bed sheet set has yet to disappoint shoppers who swear by their silky smooth, high-quality feel—just take a look at the 120,000 five-star ratings. Today’s yearly sale has them in line with Prime Day prices, so make sure to snag this deal before the day ends.
Each Mellanni bed sheet set is made from a 100 percent brushed microfiber material that can easily go through the washing machine without pilling, shrinking, or falling apart. The four-piece set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. You won’t have any trouble finding the perfect size either—sizes range from twin all the way to California king.
To buy: From $36; amazon.com
Amazon shoppers claim the sheets are a “cool and breathable” option for hot sleepers. Many others agree they even rival their more expensive sets, with one shopper sharing they are “the best sheets they’ve ever bought.”
“These sheets are a MUST!! I will never buy another brand of sheets again,” said another reviewer. “They get softer with every wash, and are easy to put onto the bed without ever pulling off. I love the two colors that we have gotten so far. I compared these to a pair we got for our wedding that was over $100...these are waaaay softer!! Do yourself a favor and buy these!”
“Between [my dog’s] eversharp claws and how often I launder my bedding, they have yet to exhibit any signs of wear or loss of colorfastness,” wrote another. “Every bed in my home is laden with these sheets. They are soft, light, and most importantly they breathe. At just short of $30 per set, these are some of the best sheets you can get.”
Prime members can have their pick from 43 different colors starting at just $36 per set on Amazon. This good of a deal only comes a couple times a year, so grab your own Mellanni sheets at this incredible discount while still you can.