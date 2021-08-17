People Are Buying These Lightweight Amazon Sheets Over More Expensive Brands, and Sets Start at $15
Whether you're outfitting a new bedroom for the first time or refreshing the look of your space, one area that's definitely worth focusing on is your bed. According to research published in the Handbook of Clinical Neurology, we spend roughly one third of our lives sleeping, and that doesn't even account for the additional hours many of us devote to reading or catching up on TV shows in bed. So if you're looking to create a hotel-like sanctuary in the room you spend so much time in, start with this Amazon shopper-loved sheet set that costs as little as $15.
The set is from Amazon Basics, an Amazon-owned line that was created to offer customers "highly rated products at low prices" across a variety of categories. With nearly 179,000 five-star ratings, these lightweight microfiber sheets definitely meet the chief requirements.
"We have washed them multiple times as per the instructions and haven't had any problems with them shrinking or becoming thinner," wrote one five-star reviewer. "They feel like the nice, expensive sheets we received for our wedding and honestly, it's the value. You can buy three pairs of these sheets for the price you may pay for one pair elsewhere, and you'll be happier."
To buy: $15, amazon.com.
Available in a complete range of six sizes—from twin to California king—the set arrives with a deep-pocket fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two standard pillowcases (though the twin and twin XL options only come with one pillowcase), which represents a value of as low as $4 per item. Even the largest size, California king, starts at just $26. Plus, shoppers are able to choose from 44 colors, which include classic solids and patterns like blue gingham and pink floral.
"Love the color, love how soft they are, and they are so comfortable," said another reviewer. "I have a California king, and the deep pockets on the fitted sheet completely covered my 14-inch mattress. I searched online for six months, [and I was] about to purchase $200 sheets thinking they would be better. Nope! These are awesome."
To buy: $24, amazon.com
Rather than incorporating cotton, the Amazon Basics sheets are made from 100 percent microfiber polyester for a thinner, cooler texture. Shoppers have noticed a difference in the material, calling them "great for hot weather" and "cool to the touch."
"This purchase was the fourth set of these sheets that I have bought," wrote a third user. "They wash up really well, and they are so soft. When people have visited my house and used these sheets, they ask where I bought them so that they can buy a set also. There is plenty of room for thicker mattresses. They are thin enough to use in the summer without being hot. I highly recommend these for the price." Try the Amazon Basics lightweight sheet set for yourself, and at a price this low, you may end up taking the advice of other shoppers and purchasing multiples.