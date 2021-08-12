This Bed Frame Arrived in Days—and I Put It Together in Under an Hour
Ordering furniture online can be a gamble, but it's become the norm for many people in recent years. In fact, 60 percent of millennials would be willing to buy large furniture online and 48 percent say they have. Seeing as I, a millennial, ordered every piece of furniture in my apartment online, I fall squarely into that 48 percent. Other than a few tedious builds, I've found the experience convenient, affordable, and accessible for my lifestyle.
Most recently, I took a risk on an Amazon Basics bed frame without many reviews. I was drawn to its platform design that allows for under-bed storage, its stylish wooden headboard, and its reasonable price tag. Despite the lack of customer feedback, I was comforted by the fact that it was sold and shipped by Amazon directly—as opposed to a third-party seller—and placed my order.
The Arielle metal platform bed and headboard arrived at my door in a flat-packed box just a few days later. It was heavy, but my roommate and I managed to carry it up to our fifth floor walk-up together. Inside the box I found an array of metal bars, wood slats, and screws. It was mildly overwhelming, but that's typically the price you pay for ordering affordable furniture online that arrives in days, not months.
I found the instructions and got to work. To my surprise, it took a little under an hour for me to screw the bed frame together on my own. There were no special tools required; all I had to do was twist in handfuls of screws with the included Allen wrench. I started with the headboard, then screwed together the metal frame, and finished it off with the wooden slats that provide flexible support for a mattress. They're stabilized with four screws and velcro strips to keep them in place.
If you're looking for an affordable, simple bed frame with plenty of room for storage underneath, this is a great option. It's available in twin, full, queen, and king sizes with prices starting at $160 for the smallest model, although the queen-sized option is currently out of stock.
With moving season officially underway, you'll want to snag this Amazon bed frame before more sizes sell out. Place your order today to have a new bed at your door in a matter of days.
To buy: From $160; amazon.com.