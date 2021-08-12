This Bed Frame Arrived in Days—and I Put It Together in Under an Hour

I found the instructions and got to work. To my surprise, it took a little under an hour for me to screw the bed frame together on my own. There were no special tools required; all I had to do was twist in handfuls of screws with the included Allen wrench. I started with the headboard, then screwed together the metal frame, and finished it off with the wooden slats that provide flexible support for a mattress. They're stabilized with four screws and velcro strips to keep them in place.