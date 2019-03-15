This Insanely Popular Mattress and Bedding Brand Is Giving Real Simple Readers an Exclusive Discount

While it might be the season for spring cleaning, we’re also dubbing it the season for completely revamping your bedroom, starting with your mattress and bedding. We can’t argue that great sleep starts with creating the ultimate sleep oasis, and a new mattress and upgraded sheets can be a great first step to prioritizing a more regular sleep schedule.

Allswell Home launched in 2018 with the goal of creating an accessible line of highest-quality products at decidedly “un-luxe prices”—basically creating a brand known for comfort and quality that literally reflects its namesake “all is well.”

The brand quickly became a well-known name in the mattress-in-a-box market with a cult-following, thanks to its amazingly low price of $345 for its queen mattress. In fact, it became so popular so quickly that when it sold out of The Allswell mattress, there was a 5,000-person waitlist.

Allswell offers two mattresses, which are both a little bit different. The original, The Allswell, is a 10-inch mattress made up of a combination of both coils and foam while The Allswell Luxe Hybrid is made up of the same hybrid coil-and-foam core, but it is 12 inches and has a luxurious plush, cool-to-the-touch top layer. If you can’t decide between the two, Allswell has created a handy side-by-side comparison guide to help you choose. And even though Allswell started out as a mattress company, the brand sells a collection of bedding basics too, including amazingly soft percale sheets and decorative pillows to add that final touch to your bed.

This year, in honor of the brand’s first anniversary, the company is offering Real Simple readers a special discount. From now until March 31, you can use the code RSBIRTHDAY to receive 15 percent off mattresses and 25 percent off bedding—we can’t think of a better way to get started on your bedding upgrade than now! If you’re not ready to swap your mattress yet (we know it can be hard to choose between dozens of different mattress-in-a-box companies), we’ve rounded up our favorite Allswell bedding products below too. Shop now before this amazing discount ends on March 31!

The Allswell Mattress

To buy: starting at $209 with code RSBIRTHDAY (was $245); allswellhome.com.

The Allswell Luxe Hybrid Mattress

To buy: starting at $294 with code RSBIRTHDAY (was $345); allswellhome.com.

Allswell All-Season Duvet

To buy: starting at $72 with code RSBIRTHDAY (was $95); allswellhome.com.

Allswell Percale Sheet Set

To buy: starting at $87 with code RSBIRTHDAY (was $115); allswellhome.com.

Allswell Grey Cotton Waffle Weave Coverlet

To buy: starting at $158 with code RSBIRTHDAY (was $210); allswellhome.com.

Allswell Basics Bundle

To buy: starting at $150 with code RSBIRTHDAY (was $200); allswellhome.com.