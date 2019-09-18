This Cult-Favorite Bedding Brand Just Launched a Silk Pillowcase, and It’ll Work Wonders on Your Hair and Skin

Image zoom parachutehome.com

Parachute has made a name for itself as a go-to brand for high-quality pillows, sheets, duvets, and even eco-friendly mattresses. In fact, it’s garnered somewhat of a cult following thanks to its well-loved products for the bedroom—although that’s not all the brand has to offer. In the past few years, Parachute has expanded its offerings to include everything from bath towels and rugs to furniture and decor.

Most recently, the brand partnered up with ready-to-wear label A.L.C. to create a limited-edition silk collaboration—Parachute’s first-ever sleepwear collection. The new line includes 100 percent crepe de Chine silk pajamas, pillowcases, a robe, and a sleep mask that all exude the effortlessly cool style of both Los Angeles-based brands. Starting September 18, you can shop the products in store or online.

“Pajamas are a key component to the sleep experience and we knew that A.L.C would be the perfect partner to take our next steps with into apparel,” Ariel Kaye, the founder and CEO of Parachute, told Real Simple.

Not only do the silk sleepwear essentials look and feel luxurious—the pajamas are so chic, you could get away with wearing them outside the house—but they also boast some major benefits for your skin and hair.

“Sleeping with silk helps to keep your face and hair looking healthy and refreshed,” according to Kaye. The veritable sleep expert also noted that the smooth fabric of the silk pillowcase helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines and even prevents hair from sprouting pesky split ends.

If you’re ready to give your bedroom (and pajama drawer) a major upgrade, head to Parachute or A.L.C. to shop the silky smooth collection. You’ll love the way the silk sets feel when lounging around the house, and your skin and hair will benefit from the way the soft material protects them from damage as you sleep. Here are a few products you can start shopping right now—but hurry, the limited-edition collection won’t be available for long.