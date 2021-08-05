The Leg Elevation Pillow Shoppers Say 'Always Stays Cool' Is on Sale With Our Exclusive Code
Recovering from surgery or an injury is painful and uncomfortable, and trying to find some relief for sore feet, legs and joints is no picnic either. Attempting to sleep through any of this is laughable—especially during the summer when a cast, bandage or brace feels 10 times more unbearable, thanks to the heat. We know that doctors say to RICE (that's rest, ice, compression, elevation) an injury, but that last part can be tricky when you're trying to balance a leg on a stack of pillows while sleeping.
Hundreds of happy Amazon shoppers seemed to have found comfort and a peaceful night's sleep (with proper elevation), however, thanks to the Abco Tech Leg Elevation Pillow. This pillow shaped like an inclined ramp elevates your legs to help better align them with your spine, and gets them up above your heart, which helps reduce inflammation, increases blood flow, and eliminates cramps, according to the brand. It's made of hypoallergenic foam that won't irritate your skin and it has a built-in strip of cooling memory foam that helps regulate body temperature, keeping your legs cool and comfortable.
Shoppers agree that this leg elevation pillow is everything it claims to be. One even said that they bought it for their grandparent and they're so happy with the quality, they want to order more. "This product is amazing!" they wrote. "I just bought it for my grandmother and after trying it, I'm going to need one for myself. Super comfortable and very lightweight. Definitely a must!"
Another shopper said they were using the pillow at home after having surgery, and credit it for helping them get on the road to healing.
"This pillow made surgery recovery easier and more comfortable," they wrote. "I struggled with trying to pile up cushions high enough and with enough stability to keep my foot elevated. [The pillow] is the exact right thickness to raise my foot when I'm on my back. It's wide enough to comfortably support both legs. The foam is so supportive that it doesn't form dents or get out of shape and the pillow cover doesn't get hot or sweaty. I had no idea that the right pillow could make such a difference, I wish I had bought it before the surgery, but am so glad I got it at all."
