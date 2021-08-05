The Leg Elevation Pillow Shoppers Say 'Always Stays Cool' Is on Sale With Our Exclusive Code

Recovering from surgery or an injury is painful and uncomfortable, and trying to find some relief for sore feet, legs and joints is no picnic either. Attempting to sleep through any of this is laughable—especially during the summer when a cast, bandage or brace feels 10 times more unbearable, thanks to the heat. We know that doctors say to RICE (that's rest, ice, compression, elevation) an injury, but that last part can be tricky when you're trying to balance a leg on a stack of pillows while sleeping.