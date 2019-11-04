I Finally Found a Set of Sheets That Keep Me Cool and Don’t Cost a Fortune

Image zoom 10grove.com

Since we spend so much of our lives in bed sleeping, having a good set of sheets is a must. With a laundry list of factors to consider when shopping for bed linens—including thread counts, fibers, and dyes—it can be hard to find a set that’s soft, comfortable, and stylish. And when you do find that perfect set, most of the time it can, unfortunately, be very expensive.

That’s why we were very excited to discover the linen brand 10 Grove. Similar to one of our favorite clothing lines Everlane, 10 Grove is a direct-to-consumer company that produces luxury bed linens at a fraction of the price. While most bedding brands make their products in foreign factories, 10 Grove sources all its fabrics from an Italian mill and produces all its sheets in its family-owned American factory—allowing the brand to have more control of the manufacturing process so it can sell the luxe sheets at a lower price point.

I can personally attest to the quality of the sheets, as I’ve had some of the best sleep of my life since I’ve started using them last month. Not only are they incredibly soft and comfortable, but they are also breathable and help keep me cool throughout the night.

As someone who doesn’t use a flat sheet, I loved that the brand has several set options that will fit your individual needs. The sets range from a basic version called the “Plain + Perfect,” which consists of a fitted sheet and pair of pillowcases, to the most expensive set called “The Whole Shebang,” which includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, a pair of pillowcases, and a duvet cover. You can also buy each item individually, which comes in handy if you like to mix and match the colors and patterns of your bedding.

There are four styles of sheets to choose from, but all of them look like they belong in a five-star hotel. Along with multiple colorways, each style of bedding also comes in both a sateen or percale finish. If you aren’t sure which option you would like best, the brand has a helpful quiz that you can take to find your perfect option.

And for $3 each, you can even request a swatch of the different fabrics so you can make sure you are fully satisfied with the color and feel of the sheets before taking the plunge and buying a new set. What’s more? All of the fabrics used are Level 1 Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified—meaning they are free of any harmful chemicals and are safe for both your skin and the environment.

If you are interested in giving the sheets a try for yourself, you’re in luck! The brand is offering Real Simple readers an exclusive discount code so you can shop the already reasonably-priced luxury linens for even less. From now until November 10, you will save $30 when you spend $200, $60 when you spend $350, and $100 when you spend $500, when using the code REALSIMPLE.