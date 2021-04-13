Space of Week, Peach Tile Bathroom
Space of the Week: This Bathroom Uses 3 Clever Design Tricks to Make a Small Space Look Bigger
We can't stop admiring this wow-worthy tile.
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
When designer Regan Baker set out to make over the bathroom in her personal home, she knew she wanted to create a spa-inspired space that would both energize her as she's getting ready in the morning and help her relax at night. The star of the show—those papaya-colored Moroccan tiles—make the room feel bright and happy, while also doubling as artwork. To visually expand a relatively small space, Baker employed a few brilliant design tricks you'll definitely want to bookmark for your next bathroom remodel.
Credit: Regan Baker
Extend the Tile from Wall to Floor
"Creating visual lines, a perspective view, such as locating the door at the end of our bathroom, helped make the space feel larger," Baker explains. "We also kept the floors and back wall tile the same and used a large pattern to help open up the space." By extending the statement tile onto the floor, it helps create the illusion that there's more depth.
Add a Clerestory Window
For a bright bathroom, windows are essential, but you also want to maintain privacy. Baker's solution: add a transom window that runs along the top of the wall above the shower. "Our house is positioned so that both the sides and front of the house face a wooded greenbelt [in San Francisco], which allowed us to add a wall-to-wall clerestory window to let in the California light and visual of the expansive forest beyond," says the designer. The window allows a peek at the soothing greenery outside, without compromising on privacy.
A Glass Half-Wall
Rather than hide the gorgeous tile or window from view, Baker used a barely perceptible glass half-wall rather than a traditional shower door. Now, light from the window can stream through the room uninterrupted.
Credit: Regan Baker
Tips for Choosing Tile
"It's always best to choose a tile for the space you have and not what is trending, and most importantly, choosing a tile that makes the appropriate personal, artistic statement," says Baker. "This means considering the architecture of the home, and will the material and color work with the other architectural details. Here we use a large format papaya patterned tile on the floor and walls to visually expand the space and give it a focal point under the clerestory window."
Get the Look:
Credit: Popham Design
Patterned Tile
Baker went with a cheerful peachy hue for the tiles, but this design is available in any color you like from Popham Design's color palette.
Credit: Schoolhouse Electric
Modern Mirror
With a durable powder-coated finish, this steel-framed mirror can survive the high humidity of a bathroom.
Credit: KalkedonTowels.etsy.com
Turkish Towels
Even if you're not planning a renovation anytime soon, small details, like handwoven Turkish towels, can make your bathroom feel more spa-like.
Credit: Target
Storage Canisters
Invest in a set of canisters to hold all of the bathroom essentials, from cotton balls to makeup rounds. The lids help keep things tidy.
Credit: jansonpottery.etsy.com
Bud Vase
To add visual interest without taking up valuable counter space, choose a handmade ceramic bud vase in an interesting shape. Compared to a full-size vase, a bud vase is easy and inexpensive to keep filled—even a stem clipped from the backyard works.