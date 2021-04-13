Space of the Week: This Bathroom Uses 3 Clever Design Tricks to Make a Small Space Look Bigger

For a bright bathroom, windows are essential, but you also want to maintain privacy. Baker's solution: add a transom window that runs along the top of the wall above the shower. "Our house is positioned so that both the sides and front of the house face a wooded greenbelt [in San Francisco], which allowed us to add a wall-to-wall clerestory window to let in the California light and visual of the expansive forest beyond," says the designer. The window allows a peek at the soothing greenery outside, without compromising on privacy.