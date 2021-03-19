I Shop Amazon for a Living—and I Want Everything From Its New Spa-Inspired Decor Collection

Given the marathon of stress and fear that's taken over the last year, I'm on a mission to put my expert shopping skills to use and carve out an oasis in my home that encourages me to relax, unwind, and practice some self-care. If you're craving the same, these little luxuries are going to feel like an extra special treat.
Amazon recently launched a new spa-inspired decor store that's packed with affordable and incredibly soothing finds for your home. The under-the-radar section features tranquil artwork, luxe linens, relaxing candles, pieces made from bamboo and other natural materials—basically, everything you need to make your bathroom look and feel like a sanctuary. And here's the best part: pieces start at $7, and most items are under $150.
Shoppers can stock up on plush bath towels, mats, washcloths, hand towels, and more. There are tons of soothing colors and soft materials to enjoy. While the feel of linen is sure to make you feel like you're at a five-star resort, you can't go wrong with super soft cotton, like the shopper-loved towels from Welhome, which feel like those high-end robes you find in fancy hotels. They've earned over 900 five-star ratings, and they're discounted right now.
Adding natural bamboo elements to your bathroom is another way to make the space resemble a resort-like escape. Wooden soap dishes, organic bath mats, and a bamboo bath tray caddy are just a few of the inexpensive investments you can make to add some texture and warmth. Incorporate some plants and eucalyptus, and there will be plenty to make it feel serene.
Whether you're ready to give your bathroom a complete makeover or you're simply in the mood to treat yourself to a few new items (these decadent Turkish towels are calling my name), there's plenty to be inspired by in the new spa store. Shop some of our favorite finds below, and you'll have your very own at-home spa set up in no time.