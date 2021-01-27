This Is the Softest Bath Mat You’ll Ever Use—and It’s Less Than $50

I've spent a majority of my adult life hunting down the perfect bath mat. Just as I was beginning to think no such product exists, Parachute's Soft Rib Tub Mat entered the picture.
Made of 100 percent Turkish cotton, this bath mat is luxuriously soft, akin to the softness of those found at your favorite high-end spas. Its plush-like texture is so unique that my partner noticed the difference right away without me having to tell him I'd made a rug switch. The product uses Spinsoft Technology for more fluff and longer-lasting use. It is also free of synthetic dyes, which is a major plus in my book as it's healthier for me, my cats, and the environment. The brand that makes this divinely cushioned tub mat is known for its cozy direct-to-consumer products, including towels that feel like a warm hug, pillows designed for side sleepers, luxuriously plush bedding, and even a super supportive mattress. Needless to say, this bath mat is in good company.
The Parachute Soft Rib Tub Mat is less than $50 and is an ultra-absorbent luxury alternative to my beloved IKEA Toftbo bath mat (a previous go-to from my college years). Thankfully, this bath mat lives up to its quick-drying claims and is never damp for long due to the sculpted rib design, which helps decrease drying time. Even our picky Scottish Fold loves the fluffiness of the Parachute tub mat—it's now her chosen napping place in lieu of her plethora of cat beds.
While Parachute offers a selection of other bath mats, including two popular styles that are currently sold out, this design comes in three different neutral colors: white, light gray, and clay.
The best part about this loomed cotton tub mat is that it's machine washable. Because the mat is made without synthetic dyes, the product is susceptible to some discoloration when exposed to certain harsh chemicals, so it's best to wash with like colors and a gentle detergent to avoid any unwanted changes in hue. So far, I haven't had a problem with this (and I'm a lazy washer who refuses to separate my clothes). If any fibers come loose during a wash—or from an ill-fated encounter with a cat claw—you can easily cut them off without causing any significant damage to the mat.
Overall, the Parachute Soft Rib Tub Mat is a top-tier product that you'll appreciate each time you hop out of the shower. Trust me, your feet will thank you for this impressively soft purchase.
To buy: $49; parachutehome.com