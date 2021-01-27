This Is the Softest Bath Mat You’ll Ever Use—and It’s Less Than $50

Made of 100 percent Turkish cotton, this bath mat is luxuriously soft, akin to the softness of those found at your favorite high-end spas. Its plush-like texture is so unique that my partner noticed the difference right away without me having to tell him I'd made a rug switch. The product uses Spinsoft Technology for more fluff and longer-lasting use. It is also free of synthetic dyes, which is a major plus in my book as it's healthier for me, my cats, and the environment. The brand that makes this divinely cushioned tub mat is known for its cozy direct-to-consumer products, including towels that feel like a warm hug, pillows designed for side sleepers, luxuriously plush bedding, and even a super supportive mattress. Needless to say, this bath mat is in good company.