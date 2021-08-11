If Your Bathroom Lighting Is a Nightmare, This LED Mirror Can Fix That

Whether it's too harsh and fluorescent or too shadowy and dim, bathroom lighting can be awful—so awful that it's almost rude. But installing new light fixtures can be a pain, and even that's not guaranteed to give you the lighting you're looking for as you blend out your foundation in the morning or slather on your fave face serums at night. But all hope is not lost, because this LED mirror available on Amazon is an easy way to remedy any bad lighting situation.