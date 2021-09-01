These Turkish Cotton Bath Towels Deliver 'Hotel Quality at Home,' and They're on Sale for Labor Day
Drying off with a luxurious towel that wraps you in warm, fluffy goodness is the right way to end a shower or bath. Don't you agree? You can get that high-end hotel feeling without checking into the Plaza if you have the right towels, but skimping is not an option. Look no further than the Hammam Linen Bath Towels, which are 39 percent off on Amazon for Labor Day.
Made with absorbent and breathable Turkish cotton, these premium bath towels are just the thing to hang in your bathroom or guest room. Shoppers say the towels are so soft on the skin and confirm that they're fast-drying (because no one wants to dry off with a damp towel).
And not only do they transform your post-shower experience, they prevent mildew and odd smells from forming, too.
To buy: $43 (was $70); amazon.com.
In addition to "spa luxury and quality," you get durability as well. The lightweight set shown above comes with four standard bath towels that have double-stitched edges, which help with longevity by preventing the towel seams from fraying. That's just part of why people say they're "worth buying."
Because it's best to wash your towels often to remove bacteria and germs, you don't have time to worry about them unraveling or pilling in the washing machine. And with the Hammam Linen towels, you won't ever have to: Many shoppers say they didn't have any snag issues during their wash and dry cycles and ended up with "fluffy, soft, absorbing towels without a lint problem." The towels are actually designed to look fluffier and feel softer wash after wash, which has reviewers "blown away."
Not looking for four full-size bath towels? You can get the same quality in different styles and set options. There's a three-piece set that contains a hand towel, a bath towel, and a washcloth (plus a six-piece set with two of each; a four-piece hand towel set, and a four-piece washcloth set). Each comes in as many as nine spa-like colors, including gray, teal, and baby blue.
Shoppers love these towels so much, they're buying them in bulk. In fact, one reviewer actually bought 20. It truly is no surprise, since the Hammam towel set is an Amazon best-seller with over 10,600 five-star ratings.
"This is a really nice set of towels, a great value for the variety of towels in the set," writes one Amazon shopper. "They are soft to the touch and quite absorbent, but they wash up and dry really well too. I've had some bath towels that take forever to dry in the dryer, but these are done completely in a short amount of time. They are just the right shade of grey, too, they match well with the rest of the décor in our bathroom. My husband and I both love them!"
"They are just like hotel towels," writes another. "They are so absorbent and fluffy. They haven't unraveled at all yet and don't make an unreasonable amount of dryer lint. They don't leave lint [on] my body when I use them. I did wash them twice before using them because that is what should be done with new fluffy towels."
Right now, you can get "hotel quality at home" with the Hammam Linen Bath Towels that are on sale ahead on Labor Day.