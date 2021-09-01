These Turkish Cotton Bath Towels Deliver 'Hotel Quality at Home,' and They're on Sale for Labor Day

Because it's best to wash your towels often to remove bacteria and germs, you don't have time to worry about them unraveling or pilling in the washing machine. And with the Hammam Linen towels, you won't ever have to: Many shoppers say they didn't have any snag issues during their wash and dry cycles and ended up with "fluffy, soft, absorbing towels without a lint problem." The towels are actually designed to look fluffier and feel softer wash after wash, which has reviewers "blown away."