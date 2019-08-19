The Simple Trick That Transformed My Shower Into a Spa-Like Sanctuary

Image zoom Getty Images

Whether you cleanse before bed or prefer an early-morning rinse, your daily get-clean routine is a regular habit that requires very little thought. Sure, you probably have a tub lined with your preferred scrubs, soaps, and soaks, but like flossing or popping in your contacts every morning, showering is one of those daily to-dos that can quickly become mundane.

In an effort to improve my nightly shower routine, I recently did a quick search on “shower upgrades” to see what was available. Expecting to find suggestions on pricey body scrubs or waterproof speakers (both of which I was very open to spending money on), I came across a eucalyptus spray that promised to take my shower experience up to spa-like levels. I’d heard of eucalyptus oil, of course, but a spray? I was willing to give it a try.

The spray—European Spa Source’s Eucalyptus ShowerSpa Mist ($29, europeanspasource.com)—arrived in an unassuming 8-ounce bottle, but it quickly became a non-negotiable for my daily shower ritual. It’s made from eucalyptus oil that’s steam-distilled and 100% pure, and the scent, while powerful, is reminiscent of a luxe steam room.

A little goes a long way. Before turning on the faucet, spray the mist downward at a shower wall. Steam from the hot water allows the mist to slowly rise, creating a spa-like aromatherapy experience without the hefty price tag associated with spa treatments. The result is a bathroom that smells incredible, and it’s a quick fix that boosts even the most drab shower situations.

The benefits of eucalyptus are nothing new, of course. The fragrant oil acts as a natural decongestant to help clear nasal passages, and Real Simple has previously touted the benefits of hanging a fresh bundle of eucalyptus in your shower (all that’s required is a trip to the florist or farmer’s market, and a bundle of garden twine).

There’s a noticeable shift in my eagerness to hop in the shower when spa-like amenities are involved, and this tiny tweak is a huge game-changer for my nightly routine. Yes, you could spend your cash on a pricey shampoo or luxe body scrub you spotted while binge-shopping the aisles of Sephora, but you could also put your money toward this spray, which is well worth the price tag.