These New Cooling Eucalyptus Sheets Are the Solution to Sweat-Free Nights

From cooling sheets and cooling comforters to cooling pajamas, it’s safe to say 2019 has been the summer of obsessing over ways (and things!) to keep us cool. But with summer winding down, that doesn’t mean you have to ditch your favorite crisp, cool sheets, especially when there’s a new contender for the best version on the market.

The New York-based natural home goods brand Buffy just released the newest addition to its collection—say hello to your new favorite cooling sheets to snuggle up in: Buffy’s naturally dyed eucalyptus sheets. The material is made entirely of eucalyptus-based fiber, which has naturally temperature-regulating properties. So not only are these sheets cool-to-the-touch, but they are also breathable, hypoallergenic, and produced using 10 times less water than other materials such as cotton.

Buffy quickly grew to become a cult-favorite bedding brand among its customers after the success of the Cloud Comforter, which now has more than 15,000 five-star reviews praising its cloud-like qualities, and the Breeze Comforter, which is made from 100 percent eucalyptus to provide a cooling relief for hot sleepers. But what makes this latest launch so special for Buffy is that it's the brand’s first time offering colorways in its bedding, which was done by sourcing the most environmentally-sound materials including eucalyptus, pomegranate, tea, turmeric, gardenia, walnut, and more.

But in case you’re wondering just how Buffy managed to make an everyday product completely natural, let us explain: The company used a technique called ultrasonic dye methodology that uses sound waves to penetrate the surface molecules of fibers. If we’ve completely lost you, the end result is a more efficient dyeing process, with no chemicals and less energy being used, yet the color of the fabric remains bold and outlasts washes over time. And while summer is coming to an end, if you’re a hot sleeper (or know one in your life!), you’ll know how important it is to stay cool—no matter the season—in order to get a good night’s sleep. These sheets are ones that you can feel good about buying and sleeping in.

And if you’re not ready to say goodbye to your current sheets, Buffy offers a free trial of all its products, so you won’t be charged until you choose to keep your favorites. Shop Buffy’s new eucalyptus sheet bundle below, which includes a fitted sheet, top sheet, and two pillowcases. And to complete your set, be sure to shop the new matching duvet covers here.

