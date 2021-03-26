These Super-Plush Towels Are ‘Better Than Hotel Quality’

The few times I've ordered towels online, I've always been defeated. I've ended up drying off with itchy, starchy fabrics, the kind of towels that hardly absorb any water and leave me standing in a pool of bath water. I had since given up attempting to find success online—that is until I tried Brooklinen's super plush bath towels.
Brooklinen, which first came on the scene touting affordable sheets, has since expanded into home essentials like towels, comforters, furniture, and loungewear. Like the original, reasonably priced bedding, the super-plush towels are just as budget-friendly without forgoing quality. The 100 percent Turkish cotton towels can soak up water without becoming entirely water-logged thanks to the durable Z-twist construction. I'd compare them to the kind of towels you'd find in a spa: luxuriously soft to the touch and extra thick.
The towels are sold in sets of two, available in neutral colors like cream, graphite, navy, and white. If it's more than towels that you're after, you can also snag a bundle of bath towels, hand towels, washcloths, and a bath mat, mixing and matching colors. Normally retailing for $138, today only the bundle is currently marked down by 10 percent to just $104 for 11 items.
To buy: $104 (originally $138); brooklinen.com.
Since I unboxed my towels, I've been finding more and more reasons to take a shower or plunge into a bubble bath. Stepping out from the shower, I can count on the plushy towels to wick away water and keep me warm. Plus, even after tossing them in the washing machine, they still hold their shape, size, and softness, emerging just as fluffy.
I'm not the only one who's been converted by these towels. Thousands of shoppers have chimed in on Brooklinen's site too. Many say the towels are "better than hotel quality" and "excellent for gift giving."
"Owning a set of these towels makes me want to switch all of my towels to Brooklinen," one reviewer says. "I don't know how I'll ever go back to using my other towels. They're so plush and absorbent. These are great!"
Whether you just need to add a few towels to your collection or you're looking to revamp the entire bathroom with brand new bath towels, hand towels, and a bath mat, shop these household essentials at Brooklinen.
To buy: $62 (originally $69); brooklinen.com.