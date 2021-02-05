The 8 Best Shower Heads You Can Buy Online, According to Thousands of Reviews

Whether you need a new shower head because you're renovating your entire bathroom or just trying to improve the water pressure, the right model can make all the difference in your morning (or nighttime!) routine.
Instead of just ordering the first shower head you come across, there are a few important things to consider. First, think about whether you want a handheld, fixed, or combination shower head. The latter is a popular choice because you get the benefits of both of the other types, plus you can have two streams of water at the same time. You'll also want to decide how important multiple settings are to your family. Some shower heads come with various ways to adjust the water (like concentrated streams and massaging jets), while others only have a single multipurpose setting.
Another thing to keep in mind: The majority of shower heads will come with a pre-installed flow restrictor, which is designed to keep the water flow below 2.5 gallons per minute (GPM)—the maximum allowed in the U.S. Some people with extremely low water pressure at home choose to remove these restrictors themselves, and plenty of online reviews describe the relatively easy process. On the other hand, anyone looking to reduce their water consumption (especially to lower their bills) should look for a model with a flow of 2 GPM or less, like High Sierra's low-flow shower head.
Since there are so many different types of shower heads available to purchase online, we dug through thousands of reviews to find the ones that are actually worth buying. From a customer-loved handheld model to a rain shower head with a built-in filter, there are bound to be plenty of options on this list that fit your household's needs.
Keep reading to learn more about the best shower heads that you can buy online, from top-rated brands like Delta, Moen, and Kohler.
Kohler’s wall-mounted shower head earns the top spot on this list for a few reasons: It is incredibly easy to install, has a sleek design, and is a great value overall. The simple shower head uses a special technology that infuses air with water to make the flow feel “more intense.” Since it only has one setting, which a customer described as the “perfect balance,” it takes the guesswork out of finding the perfect one. Fun fact: Many five-star reviewers mentioned that they first fell in love with this shower head while staying at hotels. “We have replaced all the shower heads in our old and current house with these because they are worth the wonderful showers,” wrote one shopper. “We haven’t had one get old and gross on us in over seven years of use, so we’ll just keep using them.”
GPM: 2.5
Settings: 1
This handheld shower head from Delta is a favorite among customers who are impressed by how “lightweight and easy to maneuver” it is. There are seven different settings to choose from, including massaging jets and a mode that temporarily pauses the water flow (perfect for shaving!). It comes with an extra-long hose that can stretch to 72 inches, but most importantly, the high water pressure is what shoppers really love. “Now it feels like the shampoo is fully rinsed from my thick hair,” one person wrote. Bonus: The shower head has a relatively flat surface that makes it super easy to wipe clean—no need to soak or scrub between every single nozzle.
GPM: 2 or 2.5
Settings: 7
Since so many people want to turn their daily showers into relaxing rainfall experiences, it’s easy to see why SparkPod’s shower head has more than 10,000 perfect ratings. The rainfall model attaches to standard shower arms, so installation doesn’t take more than a few minutes. It comes equipped with 90 jets that will make showering feel luxurious despite its water-saving 1.8 GPM flow rate. “This shower head gives such a nice rainfall effect and swivels to anywhere in the shower, which is great for rinsing the tub,” wrote a customer. “I love that it has the flow restrictor in it, which is great if you take super long showers like I do.” Another added: “Honestly, I didn’t realize how badly our shower heads needed to be replaced until I started using this product.”
GPM: 1.8
Settings: 1
This rainfall shower head from AquaHomeGroup comes with a built-in filter that will drastically improve your water. The included cartridge adds in vitamins C and E, while the traditional 15-stage filter helps cut down on chlorine and other minerals. Plus shoppers say removing these impurities can actually benefit your hair and skin. From fewer breakouts to softer and more manageable hair, the improvements are actually noticeable. One reviewer wrote: “My new apartment complex has no water filtering system whatsoever, and this shower head system is saving my hair.” In the box, you’ll also receive Teflon tape in case you need it for installation and five shower caps as a bonus.
GPM: 2.5
Settings: 1
If you’re having trouble deciding between fixed or handheld models, this dual shower head from Moen gives you the best of both worlds. Even though water can flow out of both nozzles at the same time (as well as just one or the other), it only requires a single water output. One of its best features is its magnetic docking system, which makes it easy to put the handheld shower head back on the base. Thanks to the strong magnets, it easily snaps into place so you don’t have to perfectly align the handle and hose every time. “This is the best invention,” said a shopper. “The shower head sticks to the magnet with no trouble at all. Plus, standing under the large shower head is like, I don’t know, standing under a waterfall in Hawaii? [It] takes showering to a whole new level.” If you like the magnetic features but only want the handheld part, the brand also makes a standalone handheld shower head from the same collection.
GPM: 2.5
Settings: 6
Waterpik’s massaging shower heads have been around since 1974, and this model in particular is Amazon’s choice for massaging shower heads. Many shoppers purchased it specifically for its PowerPulse massage modes, which help relieve muscle tension and soreness. They say it feels wonderful on tired feet, tight necks, and more. You can choose to use it as a traditional overhead shower (thanks to the adjustable bracket) or as a handheld model with a five-foot hose. “This is the best shower head I ever had,” one customer wrote. “Never had [this] much pressure on a shower head. All seven settings are great, and my back loves a nice pressure massage after work.”
GPM: 1.8 or 2.5
Settings: 7
Customers who are trying to save water swear by this low-flow shower head from High Sierra. The solid-metal shower head might appear small, but it delivers a strong spray. Customers love that they can still enjoy their showers while cutting back on water use and therefore lowering their bills. It’s even WaterSense certified, which means that it meets the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s water-efficiency standards and uses at least 20 percent less water than other shower heads. “I knew the shower head was going to be good based on everything I had read, but in fact it is truly amazing,” wrote one shopper. “I replaced a 2.5 GPM regular shower head with the High Sierra 1.5 GPM shower head and it felt like I had doubled the water flow.”
GPM: 1.5, 1.8, or 2
Settings: 1
With prices starting at just $17, the AquaDance shower head is the most affordable model on this list. And since it has an average 4.6-star rating from over 39,000 shoppers, it’s clearly earned its spot as Amazon’s best-selling handheld shower head. While it likely won’t last as long as some higher-end models, it’ll do the job if you need a quick fix that won’t break the bank. “I won’t lie: We bought this because our old shower head was clogged and we needed something cheap to work, but it went above and beyond expectations,” one reviewer wrote. “It was easy to install, but let’s be honest you really want to know how good it works... the power behind this thing is amazing to wash your hair under.”
GPM: 2.5
Settings: 6