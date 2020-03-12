7 Best Places to Buy Hotel-Quality Bath Towels Online
Make your bathroom feel more like a spa.
If you want to make your bathroom feel instantly more luxurious, the easiest switch is to upgrade to the best bath towels money can buy. No matter if you prefer a ridiculously plush cotton towel or a lushly textured waffle weave towel, you're sure to find a new favorite on this list. From a fast-drying Turkish towel, to an antimicrobial towel that will never smell (yes, even if you forget to wash it), these are the best bath towels the internet has to offer. When you ditch your old, tattered, musty-smelling towels for brand-new, high-quality ones, stepping into your bathroom will feel more like staying at a five-star hotel.
RELATED: 5 Ways You’re Ruining Your Bath Towels
1
Parachute
Parachute recently landed a spot on our list of best places to buy high-quality bedding online, but this home company also happens to sell some amazing bath towels, too. Real Simple home editors were originally hooked on the Classic Bath Towels, but since the company launched Waffle Towels, the richly textured towels have quickly won the top spot.
Prices: $29 for a Classic Bath Towel and $39 for a Waffle Bath Towel.
2
Brooklinen
Imagine the ultimate bath towel. Is it plush and velvety soft, made with 100-percent Turkish cotton? Is it the kind of extra-fluffy towel you'd expect to find at a top-notch spa? If you answered yes to all of these questions, then Brooklinen's Super-Plush Bath Towel is the towel of your dreams.
Prices: $69 for 2 bath towels.
3
Nutrl Home
If you hate musty-smelly towels, but you also admittedly wait a little too long between washes, then Nutrl Home's magically antimicrobial towels were made for you. I have been using one of these towels for over a year now, and it has never smelt musty once, even when used multiple times and stored in a small bathroom with poor ventilation.
Prices: $29 per bath towel.
4
Bed Bath and Beyond
For towels that balance quality with price, Bed Bath and Beyond is your best bet. If you prefer to shop in-store, their huge selection means you can feel the towels before you buy, but if you're shopping online, let the reviews be your guide. The Wamsutta Hygro Duet Bath Towel has more than 2,000 five-star reviews, and with each bath towel priced at just $10, it's an amazing deal for hotel-quality towels.
To buy: $10 per Wamsutta Hygro Duet Bath Towel.
5
Snowe
Both soft and absorbent, Snowe's lightweight towels are some of the best bath towels on the internet. Measuring 30-by-58-inches, they're also generously sized so you can really snuggle up in them. Choose from five different neutral hues to match your decor.
Prices: $22 per bath towel.
6
Amazon
Sure, Amazon has an impressive selection of bath towels, but to really find the best value, you'll want to take a look at the reviews—and the bestsellers list. With more than 2,000 five-star reviews, the Utopia Bath Towel takes the lead as one of the best classic fluffy towels on Amazon. For lightweight, quick-drying Turkish towels that you can pack on vacation or take along to the beach, Cacala's Cotton Pestemal is the clear winner.
Prices: $16 per Utopia Towel and $24 per Cacala Cotton Pestemal.
7
Nordstrom
Nordstrom isn't just our go-to for the best boots and pretty dresses—it's also an amazing source for the best bath towels. The Hydrocotton Bath Towel from the Nordstrom at Home line is highly-rated, reasonably priced, and comes in 13 stylish colors.
Prices: $23 (originally $29) for Hydrocotton Bath Towel.