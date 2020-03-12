7 Best Places to Buy Hotel-Quality Bath Towels Online

Parachute recently landed a spot on our list of best places to buy high-quality bedding online, but this home company also happens to sell some amazing bath towels, too. Real Simple home editors were originally hooked on the Classic Bath Towels, but since the company launched Waffle Towels, the richly textured towels have quickly won the top spot.

Prices: $29 for a Classic Bath Towel and $39 for a Waffle Bath Towel.