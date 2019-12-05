Image zoom Robert Daly/Getty Images

While we've been feeling like the accent wall trend—the fad of painting just one wall in a room an eye-catching color—may be on its way out as we head into 2020 (and have even predicted its replacement), a new study reports otherwise. According to the 2019 U.S. Houzz Bathroom Trends Study, accent walls are still trending, at least in the bathroom. In a survey of 1,360 U.S. homeowners on Houzz, more than one-third (35 percent) of renovating homeowners planned to add an accent wall to their bathroom. These accent walls are distinct from other walls in the room, either in paint color, material, or even tile pattern.

Accent walls inside the shower (20 percent) were more common than those outside the shower (15 percent), indicating that the recent tile trends that have been taking over may be influencing the resurgence of the accent wall. When asked what sets their accent wall apart, most homeowners were differentiating with pattern (51 percent), followed by material (44 percent).

Unlike the classic painted wall that comes to mind when we think of an accent wall, these bathroom versions aren't always colorful. In fact, the most popular color for these accents walls was gray (22 percent). By setting themselves apart through material and texture, the new bathroom accent wall is reviving the fading trend.

Ready to jump back onboard the accent wall bandwagon? Check out the inspiring bathrooms below.

If all accent walls are as beautiful as this green tile shower, we hope this trend will never end. Against white walls and a dark wood floor, the colorful tile makes a statement.

In a narrow powder room, painting the far wall a soothing shade of gray will draw you into the space.

Set beside classic white subway tile, this star patterned accent wall is particularly striking. When you're introducing an eye-catching tile, installing it on just one wall will not only prevent the pattern from overwhelming the room, but it will also save you money.