The No-Slip Bath Mat Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Swear by Is on Sale
Whether your shower has uneven tiles or you want to take extra precaution in a slippery area, thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend this comfortable no-slip bath mat that's on sale right now.
Designed for inside and outside of showers and bathtubs, the Asvin Bath Mat is made of thick PVC material. The middle of the mat is hollow, which allows water to pass through it. And instead of suction cups (which can easily accumulate grime and are hard to clean), it has a no-slip layer on the bottom that the brand says works for wet surfaces.
To buy: $11 (was $14); amazon.com
Even better, it's easy to care for, as you can just wash the quick-drying mat in warm water. The brand recommends cleaning it regularly and hanging it in a ventilated space after each use.
So far, the bath mat has earned more than 4,300 five-star ratings on Amazon. Reviewers love the feel of it and that it doesn't budge. "This new mat is amazing," one shopper wrote. "It has no suction cups, but doesn't move around in the slightest. [It] feels as though you are standing on a loofah, which is surprisingly comfortable. Highly recommend!"
Even customers who are on their feet all day swear by the mat. "I love standing on this after a 12-hour shift," another reviewer wrote. "My feet hurt so bad, but this mat provides so much relief!"
"I wanted a shower mat so I wouldn't be standing on the cold, slippery tile, but didn't want to deal with suction cups," another customer wrote. "This mat is perfect for me. [It's] comfortable, soft on my feet, [and] doesn't stop the water from going down the drain. I love it and feel I found the perfect one."
Depending on your shower size, you can choose between two sizes: 24 inches by 16 inches and 24 inches by 32 inches. And each size comes in four colors: black, white, blue, gray, and beige (though a few of the smaller size colors are currently out of stock). The best deal is the gray 24 inches by 16 inches mat, which is on sale for just $11. But you can also save up to 18 percent on the other sizes and colors.
Instantly upgrade your bathroom with this comfortable bath mat, and shop it while it's still on sale.