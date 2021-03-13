This Under-$20 Shower Curtain Is So Good, It Doesn’t Require a Liner

Nothing ruins a bathing experience quite like a shower curtain covered in mold. If even the best cleaning methods aren't enough to take yours out of its sorry state, it's probably time to pick up a new waterproof curtain and liner. Better yet, why not try an affordable, customer-loved option that combines both?
The Amazer Fabric Shower Curtain is marketed as a liner, but reviewers say it's effective enough to use on its own. It's made of 100 percent waterproof polyester, a synthetic construction that ensures it will never lose its water-repelling capabilities. That means one curtain could last you a lifetime if you clean it regularly—and since it's machine washable, that shouldn't be hard to do.
The all-in-one curtain is sold in sizes from 36-by-72 inches to 72-by-96 inches. Each one features rust-resistant metal eyelets and weighted stones in the bottom corners to keep it from flying up, both of which customers love almost as much as the curtain itself.
To buy: From $13; amazon.com.
More than 6,500 people have given the Amazer shower curtain a five-star rating, citing its mold-fighting material as a major selling point. "The water will not stay on the surface, so it won't cause mold easily," one reviewer wrote. "Compared to [the shower curtains] I have had before, it's the best."
"I have tried numerous curtains for the shower in this bathroom, and I've always had issues with them flying away and allowing water to escape," said another. "I was on my hands and knees drying the mess after every shower. Needless to say, I didn't have a lot of hope for this one to be any different. Wow, was I wrong! This liner hangs nicely, is a lovely fabric, and most importantly, keeps the water in the shower. I no longer have water on the floor ever!"
You can buy the Amazer Fabric Shower Curtain in one of six versatile colors, and prices start at just $10. It's a low-risk investment that'll make your shower look (and feel) even better.