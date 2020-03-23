10 Little Ways to Spruce Up Your Home—Without Leaving Your House or Buying Anything 

If you and your family are spending more time than usual lounging around the living room, binge-watching Netflix, and working on jigsaw puzzles, it may be time to rearrange the furniture. For optimal TV viewing, angle the sofa and side chairs so every spot feels like the best seat in the house. If you're trying to discourage so much screen watching, position the chairs so that the coffee table (a perfect spot to lay out a board game or puzzle) is the focal point.

To make the space as cozy as possible, you may need to pull in side chairs, blankets, and pillows from other rooms. Soft textiles will amp up the comfort we're all looking for right now.