4 Cozy Decor Trends of Winter 2020 (for Those Who Don't Plan to Leave the House Until Spring)

"I expect to see the use of a lot of natural materials like wood, cotton, and hemp in the winter," says Blakeney. "Chunky knitted blankets, cozy throws, and lots of textile layering will definitely add warmth and coziness to the home in the colder months."

To get the look, layer a knitted cotton throw over your linen duvet, or keep textured blankets in a basket beside the sofa so they're ready for movie marathons.