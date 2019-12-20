5 Decor Trends That Will Be Huge in 2020, According to Real Simple Editors
Including the paint colors we'll be seeing everywhere.
As we look ahead to the year to come, us Real Simple home editors have one thing on our minds: How will we be decorating our homes in 2020? We put our heads together to predict the paint colors, the materials, and the styles we'll soon all be obsessed with. We've spotted them on Instagram and peeped them on Pinterest—but we bet we'll be seeing even more of these five trends over the next 12 months. Pick up a paint brush and grab your wallet, trendsetters, you're going to want to try all five of these styles ASAP.
1
Beige Is Back
Our home director, Stephanie Sisco, predicts that in 2020 we will have "less of a focus on whites and grays and going a little warmer with neutrals." Warmer whites and modern takes on beige evoke a 90s vibe—which is no surprise considering the current 90s revival in fashion and music. Look for paint colors that lean warm rather than cool, like Interior Motives from Backdrop, a "warm gray-beige that skews taupe."
Plus, Pantone's Color of the Year, First Light, a pale rose hue, proves that new neutrals will soon be replacing our white walls.
To buy: $59 per gallon, backdrop.com.
2
Black Marble
Marble will likely never go out of style, but in 2020, it will get a modern update. Black marble with white and gray veining is showing up on everything from console tables, to countertops, to kitchen sinks. To test out the trend without going all in, consider a small black marble-topped table or a black marble serving platter.
To buy: $65, worldmarket.com.
3
Rich Greens
While many paint companies have predicted that blue will reign as Color of the Year 2020, we're seeing sophisticated shades of green showing up. Look for deep forest and hunter greens, as well as pale sage greens. Whether light or dark, the key is complex greens with blue or gray undertones.
To buy: Current Mood, $49 per gallon, clare.com.
4
Arcs Everywhere
One effect of Spanish style homes trending is that architectural details like arcs are having a moment. We predict that the trend will continue well into 2020. If you want to get the look of an arc without actually breaking down walls and embarking on a reno, look for rounded headboards, curved couches, and other decor that mimics the look.
The perfect bedding to nestle in your arched sleeking alcove? This linen duvet cover from Anthropologie in the most elegant shade of pale blue.
5
Cane, Rattan, and Woven Naturals
While we've seen plenty of cane cabinets and rattan chairs over the last few months of 2019, we expect the trend to continue well into the New Year. But as the trend progresses, we'll see these woven natural elements paired with black to create contrast, rather than the minimalist, monochrome spaces that were ubiquitous in 2019.
To buy: Marte Storage Cabinet, $729, urbanoutfitters.com.