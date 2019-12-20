5 Decor Trends That Will Be Huge in 2020, According to Real Simple Editors

Our home director, Stephanie Sisco, predicts that in 2020 we will have "less of a focus on whites and grays and going a little warmer with neutrals." Warmer whites and modern takes on beige evoke a 90s vibe—which is no surprise considering the current 90s revival in fashion and music. Look for paint colors that lean warm rather than cool, like Interior Motives from Backdrop, a "warm gray-beige that skews taupe."

Plus, Pantone's Color of the Year, First Light, a pale rose hue, proves that new neutrals will soon be replacing our white walls.

To buy: $59 per gallon, backdrop.com.