Space of the Week: How One Couple Turned Their Patio Into a Cozy Spot for Year-Round Entertaining

Low temps don't keep Eduardo Rodriguez and Herman Vega from enjoying their great deck. With a few easy tweaks, they've managed to create a four-season backyard. This artistic couple has deep roots in the design world: Eduardo is an interior designer, and Herman is the creative director at People en Español. They've furnished the deck and patio of their home in New York's Catskills Mountains to reflect their luxurious-but-approachable aesthetic, and welcome guests year-round while practicing social distancing. Sure, it gets cold out there, but they keep warm the old-fashioned way: "with lots of firewood!" Here's how to bring their entertaining style to your own backyard.