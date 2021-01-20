Space of the Week: How One Couple Turned Their Patio Into a Cozy Spot for Year-Round Entertaining
One couple shows us how they created a four-season backyard.
Low temps don't keep Eduardo Rodriguez and Herman Vega from enjoying their great deck. With a few easy tweaks, they've managed to create a four-season backyard. This artistic couple has deep roots in the design world: Eduardo is an interior designer, and Herman is the creative director at People en Español. They've furnished the deck and patio of their home in New York's Catskills Mountains to reflect their luxurious-but-approachable aesthetic, and welcome guests year-round while practicing social distancing. Sure, it gets cold out there, but they keep warm the old-fashioned way: "with lots of firewood!" Here's how to bring their entertaining style to your own backyard.
Get the Look:
Warm up your outdoor decor (and keep people toasty) with pillows, throws, and faux sheepskins.
Layer lighting for a glowy, inviting atmosphere. Lanterns and an outdoor floor lamp add ambience and illuminate the steps for safety.
Create "rooms" by arranging furniture in distinct seating areas. Hang string lights to form a "ceiling" overhead.
The firepit makes 35-degree weather actually pleasant. Check out our safety guide.
Pro tip: To keep smoke from your eyes, use very dry firewood, and stack logs in the shape of a teepee or log cabin to maximize airflow.