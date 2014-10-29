7 Cozy Rugs
Ombre Moroccan Rug
Adorn your foyer with this hand woven mat that takes on the ombre trend but adds a metallic twist.
To buy: $69, luluandgeorgia.com.
Featured November 2014
Rens Sheepskin
Your feet will thank you when you step onto this cozy sheepskin rug that instantly warms up a cold, hard floor.
To buy: $30, ikea.com.
Mohawk Home Sisal Runner
Walk around your house with ease, knowing this mat is backed with latex to prevent slipping, and is the ideal length to cover the floors of a long hallway or entryway. Available in gray, mushroom and red.
To buy: $35, target.com.
Duncan Diamond Natural Fiber Rug
Welcome guests into your home with a neutral yet eye-catching patterned rug that works nicely with any established color palette.
To buy: $129, potterybarn.com.
Cheshire Rug
Bring attention south with this plush, graphic pattern. With a dozen colors to choose from, there’s one to fit every room.
To buy: $129, homedecorators.com.
Rugby Stripe Indoor Outdoor Runner
Bring a nautical feel to your room with this classic striped runner that can be used to wipe your shoes off inside or out. And with UV protection, it won’t fade outside in the sun.
To buy: $200, kohls.com.
Phoenix Wool Dhurrie Rug
Travel to the southwest without leaving your living room. This modern graphic print is all you need to feel the heat.
To buy: $59, westelm.com.