7 Cozy Rugs

By Jessica Fecteau With Chelsea Renaud
Updated October 29, 2014
westelm.com
Bring life to your wood floor with a rug that warms your toes and adds a beautiful finishing touch. 
Ombre Moroccan Rug

luluandgeorgia.com

Adorn your foyer with this hand woven mat that takes on the ombre trend but adds a metallic twist.

To buy: $69, luluandgeorgia.com.

Featured November 2014

Rens Sheepskin

ikea.com

Your feet will thank you when you step onto this cozy sheepskin rug that instantly warms up a cold, hard floor.

To buy: $30, ikea.com.

Mohawk Home Sisal Runner

target.com

Walk around your house with ease, knowing this mat is backed with latex to prevent slipping, and is the ideal length to cover the floors of a long hallway or entryway. Available in gray, mushroom and red.

To buy: $35, target.com.

Duncan Diamond Natural Fiber Rug

potterybarn.com

Welcome guests into your home with a neutral yet eye-catching patterned rug that works nicely with any established color palette.

To buy: $129, potterybarn.com.

Cheshire Rug

homedecorators.com

Bring attention south with this plush, graphic pattern. With a dozen colors to choose from, there’s one to fit every room.

To buy: $129, homedecorators.com.

Rugby Stripe Indoor Outdoor Runner

kohls.com

Bring a nautical feel to your room with this classic striped runner that can be used to wipe your shoes off inside or out. And with UV protection, it won’t fade outside in the sun.

To buy: $200, kohls.com.

Phoenix Wool Dhurrie Rug

westelm.com

Travel to the southwest without leaving your living room. This modern graphic print is all you need to feel the heat.

To buy: $59, westelm.com.

