We Predict 7 Ways Coronavirus Will Affect Home Design Trends

During the coronavirus outbreak, the simple act of walking in the front door has turned from a mundane moment to an involved process. We carefully remove face masks, throw away gloves, take off our shoes, reach for the hand sanitizer, or head to the sink to wash our hands. In the future, even once we ditch the masks and gloves, we may still think a little differently about our entryways.

The return of the mudroom, or an antechamber between the front door and the house, provides the ideal spot to remove shoes, hang up jackets, and slather on sanitizer before stepping inside. And even for homes that don't have the luxury of a separate mudroom, there may be an increased focus on creating a clean and organized entryway "drop zone" so we can leave our germs at the door.