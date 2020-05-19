This $11 Cover Turns Any Pillow Into a Cooling Pillow

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

There are so many ways to make your bed feel a bit more comfortable during the summer months, including crisp bed sheets and lightweight comforters, but a cooling pillowcase may be the most affordable of them all.

This hypoallergenic cover from Allerease is designed to protect your pillow from dust mites and other allergens while its breathable cotton material cools down your pillow, giving you two major benefits in one. The $11 zippered case is a budget-friendly way to make your bed feel cooler without investing in a high-end pillow, which can cost upwards of $75.

Given everyone’s personal preferences, finding a supportive and comfy pillow that feels right for you can be challenging. And once you find one, you probably won’t want to sleep on anything else. The breathable cover, which comes in standard and king sizes, means you can make your favorite pillow—whether it be dense memory foam or fluffy and feather-stuffed—feel even more comfortable. Simply layer it under a pillowcase, and its cotton fabric will feel smooth and cool to the touch all night.

Allergy sufferers will also appreciate the added defense this piece provides. You’ll sleep even more soundly knowing dust mites, pet dander, pollen, and other common triggers aren’t collecting and stirring around your face. Shoppers looking for even more relief can ward off allergens with additional hypoallergenic add-ons like mattress protectors and mattress pads from the same brand.