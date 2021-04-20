9 Genius Pieces of Furniture From Amazon That Secretly Have Other Uses

Ever since the pandemic upended most aspects of daily life, many people have adapted to a blurred lifestyle where homes are also offices, gyms, schools, restaurants, and bars. Not to mention the fact that pajamas are now often interchangeable with professional attire. If you think about it, convertible furniture—pieces that transform from one thing to the next depending on the day or even the hour—is merely an extension of this mindset. So, we're embracing multifunctional finds that make even the smallest of spaces feel larger and more efficient.