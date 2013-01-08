6 Comfortable Folding Chairs
Best Bargain
Terje Folding Chair
Visually airy, it won’t bulk up a small space. Solid but light; easy to carry up basement stairs. Also in red and white. Seat width: 15 inches.
To buy: $17, ikea.com for stores.
Most Comfortable
Innobella Destiny Mission-Bistro Folding Chair
Roomy plushness, with a curved back that’s juuust right. Won’t make you feel like you’re in the (sad) spare chair. Seat width: 16 inches.
To buy: $160 for four, mecofurniture.com.
Most Compact
St. Germain Folding Chair
Only 13 inches wide, so great for squeezing in guests. Blends well with dark pieces. Locks closed. Also in honey brown, black, and white.
To buy: $99, ballarddesigns.com.
Most Elegant
Sintesi Lina Leather Folding Chair
A midcentury beauty you might never want to put away. But just in case, it folds flat and takes up minimal space. Also in brown. Seat width: 17 inches.
To buy: $150, dwr.com.
Best Doppelgänger
Chippendale Pierced-Back Folding Chair
Traditional, solid, and right at home at a formal table. Stands upright even when folded (no need to lean!). Seat width: 18 inches.
To buy: $299 for two, frontgate.com.
Most Durable
Zuo Meringue Folding Chair
In sturdy polypropylene with generous pro-portions, it can handle wild parties indoors or (come spring) out. Also in green. Seat width: 15 inches.
To buy: $392 for four, amazon.com.