6 Comfortable Folding Chairs

By Stephanie Sisco
Updated August 29, 2014
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Manfred Koh
Real Simpleplayed musical chairs with 40 options to find six stash-away winners that look (and feel) like real furniture.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Best Bargain

Manfred Koh

Terje Folding Chair
Visually airy, it won’t bulk up a small space. Solid but light; easy to carry up basement stairs. Also in red and white. Seat width: 15 inches.

To buy: $17, ikea.com for stores.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Most Comfortable

Manfred Koh

Innobella Destiny Mission-Bistro Folding Chair
Roomy plushness, with a curved back that’s juuust right. Won’t make you feel like you’re in the (sad) spare chair. Seat width: 16 inches.

To buy: $160 for four, mecofurniture.com.

3 of 6

Most Compact

Manfred Koh

St. Germain Folding Chair
Only 13 inches wide, so great for squeezing in guests. Blends well with dark pieces. Locks closed. Also in honey brown, black, and white.

To buy: $99, ballarddesigns.com.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Most Elegant

Manfred Koh

Sintesi Lina Leather Folding Chair
A midcentury beauty you might never want to put away. But just in case, it folds flat and takes up minimal space. Also in brown. Seat width: 17 inches.

To buy: $150, dwr.com.

5 of 6

Best Doppelgänger

Manfred Koh

Chippendale Pierced-Back Folding Chair
Traditional, solid, and right at home at a formal table. Stands upright even when folded (no need to lean!). Seat width: 18 inches.

To buy: $299 for two, frontgate.com.

6 of 6

Most Durable

Manfred Koh

Zuo Meringue Folding Chair
In sturdy polypropylene with generous pro-portions, it can handle wild parties indoors or (come spring) out. Also in green. Seat width: 15 inches.

To buy: $392 for four, amazon.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Stephanie Sisco