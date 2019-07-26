This Colorful Kitchen Makeover Proves the Power of Paint

Image zoom The College Housewife

Blogger Elizabeth Van Lierde of the College Housewife has a knack for making over kitchens—and she doesn't let square footage (or the lack thereof) stop her. Last year, she made over her small kitchen, and was able to squeeze in lots of extra storage in the process. This month, she tackled her assistant's rental kitchen in Los Angeles. While the space had good bones (check out the "before" images below), it was a little blah. A few cans of paint and some decorative accents later, the tiny kitchen looks stunning. A peek at the before-and-after images below shows just how dramatically color can transform a room.

Feeling inspired to tackle a paint makeover in your own home? Consider one of the trendiest paint colors of the summer or choose a designer-approved paint color.