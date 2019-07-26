This Colorful Kitchen Makeover Proves the Power of Paint
The dramatic reveal will make you want to pick up a paintbrush.
Blogger Elizabeth Van Lierde of the College Housewife has a knack for making over kitchens—and she doesn't let square footage (or the lack thereof) stop her. Last year, she made over her small kitchen, and was able to squeeze in lots of extra storage in the process. This month, she tackled her assistant's rental kitchen in Los Angeles. While the space had good bones (check out the "before" images below), it was a little blah. A few cans of paint and some decorative accents later, the tiny kitchen looks stunning. A peek at the before-and-after images below shows just how dramatically color can transform a room.
Feeling inspired to tackle a paint makeover in your own home? Consider one of the trendiest paint colors of the summer or choose a designer-approved paint color.
1
The Kitchen Before
Before the makeover, the kitchen was cute, but with white walls and white cabinets, it was a little bland. Elizabeth knew that a fresh coat of paint and some new hardware would be an easy fix, but because this is a rental home, her assistant Abbie had to get her landlord's permission first.
2
The (Colorful!) Kitchen After
With the landlord's approval, Elizabeth brushed an unexpected hue on the kitchen cabinets: a golden shade, Tassel by Sherwin-Williams. The bold color brightens up the space, yet by leaving the upper cabinets white, the hue doesn't overwhelm the small room.
In addition to the paint, geometric brass hardware and white stick-on backsplash tiles help modernize the kitchen. Whether you live in a rental or just want a low-budget way to refresh your kitchen, paint, new hardware, and adhesive tiles can update the space or serve as a temporary fix before you splurge on a complete remodel.
3
The Oven Area Before
Before the transformation, this corner of the kitchen was functional, but looked a little dingy. Rather than completely redesign the space, Elizabeth knew a little paint and some modern lighting would make it feel brand-new.
4
The Corner After a Fresh Coat of Paint
For an eye-catching accent wall, the space above the stove was painted with Rojo Dust by Sherwin-Williams. A trendy brass sconce and geometric artwork help make the once-dated room feel fresh.